Riverside County reports 901 new cases, 13 deaths, & 21 hospitalizations since Wednesday

Coronavirus

Case Changes

Riverside County reported 901 new cases since Tuesday. This brings the total number of cases to 86,797.

The Coachella Valley reported 107 of today's new cases (18,819 total).

Gov. Newsom announces regional stay-at-home order that could take effect in the next few days

Governor Gavin Newsom announced a new regional stay-at-home order that will be triggered when fewer than 15% of beds are available in ICUs for regional hospital networks.

Newsom said the order isn't currently in place for any of the regions, however, that could change within the next few days. When it is in place, it will remain for at least three weeks.

When the new order takes effecthe state will order them to close hair salons and barber shops, limit retail stores to 20% capacity and only allow restaurants to offer take-out and delivery. Non-essential travel will also be limited, but the governor offered no details on this at this time.

California’s #COVID19 hospitalizations have increased by 89% in the last two weeks.



If these trends continue, our current hospitalizations could increase by 2-3 times within ONE MONTH. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) November 30, 2020

Testing

1,144,508 tests have been conducted so far, this increased by 12,798 over the past 24 hours.

Riverside County will need to tests at least 52,500 people a week in order to move out of the state's most restrictive tier of reopening.

County officials say that number of tested will allow health experts to identify hotspots of community spread and isolate those who may or may not have symptoms and are unknowingly spreading the disease.

How to get tested

Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing is available to all county residents.

You are now able to get a free test at many Rite-Aids in the area. Click here for a full list of stores and to schedule your appointment.

The hours at the Indio testing site have been expanded. Starting Tuesday, the hours of operation will be from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Deaths and Recoveries

The county reported 13 additional COVID-19 death since Wednesday. The total number of deaths remains at 1,456.

The valley reported four of today's deaths.

Palm Springs had 1 (65 total), Cathedral City had 1 (40 total), Indio recorded one new death (96 total). The community of Thermal also recorded a death, its third in total.

In November, Riverside County Public Health Director Kim Saruwatari reported that COVID-19 is the third leading cause of death in Riverside County in 2020.

Cancer and heart disease, also leading causes of death in Riverside County, also increased in 2020, as did COVID-19.

"It's not that we are detracting from our other leading causes of death and adding to COVID. We are seeing a true increase in death due to COVID," Saruwatari said.

Full Details: COVID-19 is the third leading cause of death in Riverside County in 2020

Riverside County has reported 252 additional recoveries over the same time span. The total number of recoveries is now at 67,734.

Hospitalizations

COVID-related hospitalizations increased by 21 patients since Tuesday, bringing the total up to 649. This is the most coronavirus-related patients in Riverside County in a single time since the start of the pandemic.

The number of ICU patients continued to decrease this week. Today, that number went down by two patients. There are currently 124 patients in ICUs across Riverside County.

Earlier this month, Eisenhower Health shared an update on how the situation is looking at the hospital.

Chief Operating Officer, Martin Massiello, noted that while current trends are in line with what hospital officials predicted, the Epidemiology Department is predicting that the surge will be worse than the one in July.

Read: Eisenhower COO: Predictions show current surge will be worse than in July

Also this month, the hospital published a note to staff from Masiello raising the alarm on a sharp increase of cases at the hospital.

The 7-day percent positivity rate at Eisenhower Health is currently 11%, a 14% increase in the past four days. Just two weeks ago, the percent positivity rate at the hospital was 5%, the highest it had been since August.

Coachella Valley Numbers

Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 12/03/20)

· Bermuda Dunes

Confirmed Cases: 206

Deaths: 3

Recovered: 151

· Cabazon

Confirmed Cases: 90

Deaths: 1

Recovered: 69

· Cathedral City

Confirmed Cases: 2,435

Deaths: 40

Recoveries: 2,106

· Coachella

Confirmed Cases: 3,344

Deaths: 33

Recovered: 2,945

· Desert Edge

Confirmed Cases: 90

Deaths: 5

Recovered: 72

· Desert Hot Springs

Confirmed Cases: 1,478

Deaths: 30

Recovered: 1,218

· Desert Palms

Confirmed Cases: 76

Deaths: 5

Recovered: 52

· Garnet

Confirmed Cases: 290

Deaths: 5

Recovered: 246

· Indian Wells

Confirmed Cases: 71

Deaths: 4

Recovered: 52

· Indio

Confirmed Cases: 4,750

Deaths: 96

Recoveries: 4,063

· La Quinta

Confirmed Cases: 1,106

Deaths: 19

Recovered: 931

· Mecca

Confirmed Cases: 574

Deaths: 11

Recovered: 487

· North Shore

Confirmed Cases: 203

Deaths: 1

Recovered: 162

· Oasis

Confirmed Cases: 431

Deaths: 6

Recovered: 370

· Palm Desert

Confirmed Cases: 1,411

Deaths: 63

Recovered: 1,111

· Palm Springs

Confirmed Cases: 1,401

Deaths: 65

Recovered: 1,154

· Rancho Mirage

Confirmed Cases: 335

Deaths: 25

Recovered: 259

· Sky Valley

Confirmed Cases: 59

Deaths: 2

Recovered: 52

· Thermal

Confirmed Cases: 233

Deaths: 2

Recovered: 199

· Thousand Palms

Confirmed Cases: 326

Deaths: 1

Recovered: 260

· County Jails

There are 545 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 466 recoveries.·

· State Jails

There are 3,541 cases in the state's jails and 3,112 recoveries.

Symptoms

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC.

You can call the Centers for Disease Control with any questions at 211 and 800–CDC –INFO (800 – 232 – 4636).

If you want to be seen at Eisenhower Health, call their coronavirus hotline first at 760-837-8988 or 760-TEST988 with is open every day from 7 am to 7 pm. Avoid the spread of this illness.

If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 911.