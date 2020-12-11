All office staff at three DSUSD schools to quarantine due to COVID cases

Coronavirus

The Desert Sands Unified School District has directed all office staff at Palm Desert High School, Summit High School, and Horizon School to quarantine and work from home for the next 14 days.

According to district spokesperson Mary Perry, the quarantine is in response to a number of positive COVID cases within the past 14 days.

Perry said there have been two cases. The health department advises quarantine at three cases, which is when it is considered an outbreak, but the district is trying to be as cautious as possible.

There will be no office staff or administration on campus for the 14 days. Teachers have been directed to teach from home and all athletic conditioning has been suspended during that time.

