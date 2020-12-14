Riverside County’s ICU bed availability falls to 0%

Coronavirus

Riverside County's ICU bed availability percentage fell down to 0.0% on Monday.

Todd Burke, spokesperson for Tenet Healthcare, told News Channel 3's Madison Weil that this means John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital & Desert Regional Medical Center will start converting rooms to create additional ICU space.

This comes as Eisenhower Health reported a new record for COVID patients, passing the previous record set during the summer surge.

Stay up-to-date with the latest local coronavirus news, including reopenings and closing, new case data, live news conferences, and other updates at KESQ.com/Coronavirus or download the News Channel 3 app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

Case Changes Today

Riverside County reported new 6,741 cases since Friday, bringing the total to 119,691.

The county reported nearly 11,000 cases on Tuesday, mostly due to a backlog according to officials

According to a county spokesman, yesterday's sharp increase in cases was due in part to a backlog of tests being processed. The county couldn't clarify how many cases were attributed to Tuesday, but said at least a portion of them could be several weeks old.

Riverside County was the 11th county in the United States to surpass 100,000 total cases, according to John Hopkins University.

Check out the county map below

(Note Data will continue to update past today)

Stay-at-home Order in place in Southern California Region (Including Riverside County)

The ICU bed availability % for the Southern California region fell below 15 percent over the weekend, triggering the new stay-at-home order which officially went into effect Sunday at 11:59 p.m.

Click here for more details on the new order

Barbershops and hair salons are now closed, restaurants are limited to take-out and delivery only, and capacity inside retail stores and shopping centers is maxed at 20%.

Hotels and lodging are able to stay remain open for critical infrastructure support, as can offices. Schools with waivers will be allowed to remain open. Places of worship are restricted to outdoor only services.

The following businesses/recreational facilities will be required to close:

-- indoor and outdoor playgrounds;

-- indoor recreational facilities;

-- hair salons and barbershops;

-- personal care services;

-- museums, zoos, and aquariums;

-- movie theaters;

-- wineries;

-- bars, breweries and distilleries;

-- family entertainment centers;

-- cardrooms and satellite wagering;

-- limited services;

-- live audience sports; and

-- amusement parks

The order will remain in place for at least three weeks.

According to the state, the Southern California region has 7.7% ICU bed availability while Riverside County itself has 7.9% ICU bed availability (Up from 4.1 on Wednesday).

Testing

1,335,227 tests have been conducted so far, this increased by 53,050 over the past 24 hours.

How to get tested

Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing is available to all county residents.

You are now able to get a free test at many Rite-Aids in the area. Click here for a full list of stores and to schedule your appointment.

Click here to find the closest testing site to you

Find County Testing Sites

The hours at the Indio testing site have been expanded. The hours of operation runs from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Deaths and Recoveries

The county reported 13 additional COVID-19 death since Friday. The total number of deaths is now 1,586.

In November, Riverside County Public Health Director Kim Saruwatari reported that COVID-19 is the third leading cause of death in Riverside County in 2020.

Cancer and heart disease, also leading causes of death in Riverside County, also increased in 2020, as did COVID-19.

"It's not that we are detracting from our other leading causes of death and adding to COVID. We are seeing a true increase in death due to COVID," Saruwatari said.

Full Details: COVID-19 is the third leading cause of death in Riverside County in 2020

Riverside County has reported 364 additional recoveries over the same time span. The total number of recoveries is now at 70,040.

Hospitalizations

COVID-related hospitalizations increased by 121 patients since Friday, bringing the total up to 930. Hospitalizations have continued to increase in the county since Nov. 5.

On Nov. 5, Riverside County had 201 hospitalizations. By Dec. 7, hospitalizations had gone up to 700. A week later, we are now passed 900.

This is the most coronavirus-related patients in Riverside County in a single time since the start of the pandemic. The previous peak prior to this surge was 550 hospitalizations back in late July.

The county reported 14 more COVID-19 patients in the ICU. This brings the total to 184, the highest number of COVID patients in the ICU since the start of the pandemic.

The previous record being set back on July 30 with 167 patients.

var divElement = document.getElementById('viz1606943898046'); var vizElement = divElement.getElementsByTagName('object')[0]; if ( divElement.offsetWidth > 800 ) { vizElement.style.width='1300px';vizElement.style.height='877px';} else if ( divElement.offsetWidth > 500 ) { vizElement.style.width='1300px';vizElement.style.height='877px';} else { vizElement.style.width='100%';vizElement.style.height='2827px';} var scriptElement = document.createElement('script'); scriptElement.src = 'https://public.tableau.com/javascripts/api/viz_v1.js'; vizElement.parentNode.insertBefore(scriptElement, vizElement);

(Note Data will continue to update past today)

Coachella Valley Numbers

Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 12/10/20)

Note there is a bit of delay in getting city cases today due to a glitch in getting cases from zip codes. Stay tuned for updates

· Bermuda Dunes

Confirmed Cases: 255

Deaths: 3

Recovered: 157

· Cabazon

Confirmed Cases: 117

Deaths: 1

Recovered: 69

· Cathedral City

Confirmed Cases: 2,987

Deaths: 42

Recoveries: 2,143

· Coachella

Confirmed Cases: 3,898

Deaths: 36

Recovered: 2,976

· Desert Edge

Confirmed Cases: 115

Deaths: 6

Recovered: 73

· Desert Hot Springs

Confirmed Cases: 1,747

Deaths: 31

Recovered: 1,248

· Desert Palms

Confirmed Cases: 92

Deaths: 6

Recovered: 55

· Garnet

Confirmed Cases: 364

Deaths: 5

Recovered: 253

· Indian Wells

Confirmed Cases: 92

Deaths: 4

Recovered: 53

· Indio

Confirmed Cases: 5,651

Deaths: 101

Recoveries: 4,134

· La Quinta

Confirmed Cases: 1,346

Deaths: 20

Recovered: 947

· Mecca

Confirmed Cases: 632

Deaths: 12

Recovered: 495

· North Shore

Confirmed Cases: 226

Deaths: 1

Recovered: 167

· Oasis

Confirmed Cases: 487

Deaths: 6

Recovered: 379

· Palm Desert

Confirmed Cases: 1,664

Deaths: 65

Recovered: 1,129

· Palm Springs

Confirmed Cases: 1,636

Deaths: 67

Recovered: 1,177

· Rancho Mirage

Confirmed Cases: 403

Deaths: 25

Recovered: 263

· Sky Valley

Confirmed Cases: 68

Deaths: 2

Recovered: 52

· Thermal

Confirmed Cases: 258

Deaths: 3

Recovered: 202

· Thousand Palms

Confirmed Cases: 404

Deaths: 2

Recovered: 263

· County Jails

There are 634 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 476 recoveries.·

· State Jails

There are 3,569 cases in the state's jails and 3,147 recoveries.

Symptoms

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC.

You can call the Centers for Disease Control with any questions at 211 and 800–CDC –INFO (800 – 232 – 4636).

If you want to be seen at Eisenhower Health, call their coronavirus hotline first at 760-837-8988 or 760-TEST988 with is open every day from 7 am to 7 pm. Avoid the spread of this illness.

If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 911.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.