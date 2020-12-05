Stay-at-home order set to begin Sunday afternoon in Southern California

News

As of 12:59 p.m. on Saturday, the entire region of Southern California failed to meet the state's requirements that would allow it to avert a full stay-at-home order. Under the state's new stay-at-home order, if a region's ICU capacity falls below 15% the order will become enacted within 24 hours.

On Saturday, the state reported the ICU capacity at 13.1% for Southern California, thrusting it into additional restrictions to help slow the pandemic. The new restrictions are now slated to take effect on Sunday, December 5, at 12:59 p.m.

California's Department of Public Health issued a release, citing an "unprecedented" increase rate in COVID-19 cases:

"...the number of new cases per day has increased by over 112%, (from 8,743 to 18,588) and the rate of rise of new cases per day continues to increase dramatically. The number of new hospital admissions has increased from 777 on November 15, to 1,651 on December 2, and because of the lag between case identification and hospitalizations, we can only expect these numbers to increase."

Riverside County is apart of the Southern California region, along with Imperial, Inyo, Los Angeles, Mono, Orange, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and Ventura counties.

Courtesy: covid19.ca.gov

Under the new stay-at-home order, barbershops and hair salons must close, restaurants are limited to take-out and delivery only, and capacity inside retail stores and shopping centers is maxed at 20%.

Hotels and lodging are may remain open for critical infrastructure support, as can offices.

Schools with waivers will be allowed to remain open. Places of worship are restricted to outdoor only services.

The following businesses/recreational facilities will be required to close:

-- indoor and outdoor playgrounds;

-- indoor recreational facilities;

-- hair salons and barbershops;

-- personal care services;

-- museums, zoos, and aquariums;

-- movie theaters;

-- wineries;

-- bars, breweries and distilleries;

-- family entertainment centers;

-- cardrooms and satellite wagering;

-- limited services;

-- live audience sports; and

-- amusement parks.

WATCH: Another shutdown of local businesses possibly devastating to employees during holiday season

On November 21, a month-long curfew was also enacted for counties that resided in the state's most restrictive purple tier. The curfew prevents non-essential activities from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Stay up-to-date with the latest local coronavirus news, including reopenings and closing, new case data, live news conferences, and other updates at KESQ.com/Coronavirus or download the News Channel 3 app on the Apple Store and Google Play.