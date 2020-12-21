Watch: Riverside County weekly COVID update

Coronavirus

Riverside County officials gave their weekly public health update.

You can watch the update live below:

On Monday, Riverside County officially surpassed 150,000 total coronavirus cases.

The county reported 9,360 new cases, 9 deaths, 147 more hospitalizations, and five additional patients in the ICU since Friday.

Click here for today's Riverside County coronavirus update

Also on Monday, Governor Gavin Newsom announced that the regional stay-at-home order will likely be extended beyond its current expiration date of Dec. 28 due to continued surge of COVID-19 cases.

