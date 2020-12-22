Family heartbroken after brothers die of COVID within a week of each other

Coronavirus

Two weeks ago, Francisco Borrero, 40, of Thermal and Isaac Borrero, 39, of Desert Hot Springs were buried together. The brothers died within days of each other after spending several days in the ICU with coronavirus.

Francisco (Left) and Isaac (Right) - Courtesy of family

The Borrero family was left shocked and shaken by tragic losses.

"It left me thinking, I'm older, why not me," said their mother, Esther Borrero, who also contracted coronavirus.

Esther told Telemundo 15's Marco Revuelta that Francisco was hospitalized for coronavirus complications at around the start of November. She was not sure how he came to contract the virus.

"We were a family that didn't go out much, we took care of ourselves," Esther said.

Francisco spent four weeks in the ICU fighting for his life, but on Nov. 28, he stopped breathing.

"Three days before he died he made me a video call with his mask and he told me that he felt good and that they were going to let him out," Esther said.

While Francisco was hospitalized, Esther called the rest of the family to let them know of the infection. The news prompted Isaac Borrero and his wife Elisa Jacobo to go and get tested. The couple learned they tested positive and went into quarantine.

The day before Thanksgiving, Isaac's condition worsened and he was taken to the hospital.

"He told me that he couldn't breathe, that he couldn't stand alone," Jacobo said.

Isaac had to be placed on a respirator, and a few days after his hospitalization, he had what would end up being his last conversation with his wife.

"He was calm, he said he felt good, that nothing hurt anymore. From there I could no longer talk to him," Jacobo said.

Isaac died of coronavirus on Dec. 5, just 8 days after his brother's life was taken by the same virus.

Esther's soul was shattered by the loss of her two children while Jacobo is left looking ahead to what would've been the 10th anniversary of her marriage.

Isaac and Elisa

It's a tragedy the family would wish on no one.

"It is very hard to lose someone to this disease. It is something that we never imagined and even less twice," Jacobo said.

The Borrero family is asking for the community's help in raising funds to pay for funeral costs. Click here to donate.

For out Spanish or bilingual speakers, check out Telemundo 15's Marco Revuelta's story for more on the Borreros.