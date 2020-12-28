Local priest admitted into the ICU due to coronavirus

Coronavirus

A priest serving at a Catholic church in the east valley has been admitted into the ICU after spending several days hospitalized with coronavirus.

Father Francisco Valdovinos of Sanctuary of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Meccca has been in the hospital battling coronavirus since at least last week.

Last week, we reached out to a local priest about his condition and who told News Channel 3 that Valdovinos told him he was doing better. However, on Sunday, the church has announced that Valdovinos' condition has since worsened.

According to the church, Valdovinos is currently in critical condition. His condition is being monitored hourly.

Valdovinos has been active in the community since he moved to Mecca in 2018. He has been especially active in the county's efforts to get east valley residents tested.

County leaders as well as church leaders took to social media to ask for the faithful to pray for the health of Father Valdovinos.

Before arriving in Mecca, Valdovinos served in churches in Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, Florida, y Los Angeles.

If you want to learn more about Father Valdovinos, you can check out Telemundo 15's story on his history as part of our Hispanic Heritage Month back in September.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates on Father Valdovinos' condition.