Indio Councilmember Oscar Ortiz says he tested positive for coronavirus

Coronavirus

Indio Councilmember Oscar Ortiz announced on is social media pages that he tested positive for the coronavirus.

Ortiz wrote on Facebook that he learned he was exposed to someone on Monday, Dec. 21. The person didn't know they had the virus until several days later and communicated it to the councilmember.

Ortiz went into isolation on Thursday, Dec. 24, and scheduled tests. Ortiz wrote that he started developing symptoms on Saturday, the same day he took his first coronavirus test. He got the result back on Monday confirming he tested positive.

Ortiz took the opportunity to remind residents of the importance of contact tracing in situations like this, as it helped protect his family from the virus.

"Although it's unfortunate to get the virus, I am thankful that the quick testing and communication from my coworker saved me from spreading the virus to my family on Christmas Eve," Ortiz wrote. "Just sharing to show how important it is to understand how this virus works, to get tested asap, to contact those you were in contact with, and to isolate when you have a close contact. It’s worth it 100%," Ortiz said.