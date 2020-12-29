Watch: Stay-home order extended in SoCal region

Coronavirus

The regional stay at home order in Southern California will remain in place for the time being, Dr. Ghaly, California Health and Human Services Secretary, announces Tuesday afternoon.

Ghaly said that a region must remain under the order for at least three week and will remain in place until ICU capacity projections are 15% or above.

The four-week projections for the So Cal region show that the available ICU capacity in the region, which includes Riverside County, is not improving.

Ghaly says the projections are made daily and are based on four regional inputs:

Current ICU capacity

Current 7-day average case rate

Current Transmission rate

Current rate of ICU admission

The current ICU bed availability in the Southern California region remains at 0.0%.

Gov. Gavin Newsom warned residents to brace for the impact of surge upon surge from recent holiday travel. Intensive care units in Southern California and the San Joaquin Valley have no capacity remaining.

Newsom said it was self-evident his stay-home order would be extended Tuesday in most of the state.

Newsom said the state is heading into a new phase it’s been preparing for as it sets up hospital beds in arenas, schools and tents, though it is struggling to staff them.

