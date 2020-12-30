Over $3 Mil available for utility assistance for Riverside County households

Coronavirus

Funding is available to help low-income households in Riverside County who are behind on bills for utilities.

The Community Action Partnership of Riverside County has a "Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program" available for residents. CAP Riverside can now help residents who qualify with heating and cooling bills, as well as water, sewer, trash, telephone, and Internet bills.

CAP Riverside is currently accepting applications for assistance by mail, email, or in one of its of four drop boxes (Blythe, Desert Hot Springs, Hemet and Riverside).

Residents can find the application online or by calling CAP Riverside at 951-955-4900 to request an application be mailed to them

For electric and gas utility assistance, customers should fill out the application at https://www.capriverside.org/program/utilityassistanceprogram

English application – https://www.capriverside.org/Portals/2/PDF/HomePageRotatorLinks/CARES_application_12_10_20.pdf

Spanish application – https://www.capriverside.org/Portals/2/PDF/HomePageRotatorLinks/Spanish_CARES_Application_12_10_20.pdf

“Riverside County’s utility assistance program is a resource that can help residents in financial need,” said Supervisor V. Manuel Perez. “Utility assistance can relieve some hardship and pay down these bills. The payments are made directly to utilities, so they receive support that can help them continue being flexible with customers during this emergency and provide services that are essential for staying home. Programs like these have a ripple effect that helps the community as a whole through these difficult times.”