San Bernardino County residents 65 & older now eligible to receive COVID vaccine

Coronavirus

All San Bernardino County residents ages 65 and over are now able to get the coronavirus vaccine.

Vaccine tiers (As of 1/14/21)

We know that our seniors are the most vulnerable to serious illness and death if they contract COVID-19 and we want to get them vaccinated as quickly as possible," said Board of Supervisors Chairman

Curt Hagman. "We ask the community for patience as we continue to receive doses from the State of California to serve our senior population and as we continue to vaccinate health care workers."

Vaccine supplies from the State remains scarce, so appointments are limited.

Click here for a list of vaccination locations and for more on how to register.

San Bernardino County residents can make appointments and get more information at https://sbcovid19.com/vaccine/.

Seniors can also sign up for email and text notifications to receive alerts about vaccination opportunities and other vaccination news through the "65+ Vaccine Notification Sign Up" link at https://sbcovid19.com/vaccine/,

If you or someone you know needs help making an appointment or signing up for notifications, call the COVID-19 hotline at (909) 387-3911. The hotline is available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

County officials said that a variety of new options to help residents get vaccinated is expected to arrive soon to the county. This includes mobile vaccination units to serve residents with travel challenges, community-based vaccination sites similar. The county is also expected to announce a super-site for vaccinations will be announced soon.

Vaccinations for County residents 65 and over are available within Phase 1A of the Vaccination Roadmap, which includes all front-line health care workers.

Appointments are available with equal priority to both populations.

You can learn more about San Bernardino's vaccination plans at https://sbcovid19.com/vaccine/.

This is only for residents of San Bernardino County. If you live in Riverside County, you can find out more information on how you can get vaccinated at https://www.ruhealth.org/covid-19-vaccine.

Riverside County testing sites are currently all booked up, but the county is working to open more sites soon.

Download the News Channel 3 app on the Apple Store or Google Play to get alerts on when new appointments or vaccine clinics are available