Watch Live: Riverside County officials provide update on COVID vaccine

Coronavirus

Riverside County will be holding a special live public health update at 4 p.m. with more information on vaccines.

You can watch the update live in our player below starting at 4 p.m.

On Wednesday, the county announced that vaccines were now available for residents 65 years and older as well as more essential workers, such as teachers, law enforcement, & food/agriculture. Appointments to get vaccinated at one of the county's newly opened sites were quickly booked up.

Vaccines will only be given out to those who made appointments ahead of time. You can find the latest information on vaccination distribution, including locations and how to register at ruhealth.org/covid-19-vaccine

At this time, there are no appointments available to get vaccinated but the county is working to open more.

All vaccine clinics are currently full, phone lines are busy. We're working to schedule more clinics and bring on more vaccination partners so that we may serve our residents quickly and safely. Visit https://t.co/yVeWCBuObq in the late afternoon for updates. #RivCoNOW — Dr. Cameron Kaiser (@RivCoDoc) January 14, 2021

