Coronavirus
Watch Live: Riverside County officials provide update on COVID vaccine

Riverside County will be holding a special live public health update at 4 p.m. with more information on vaccines.

You can watch the update live in our player below starting at 4 p.m.

On Wednesday, the county announced that vaccines were now available for residents 65 years and older as well as more essential workers, such as teachers, law enforcement, & food/agriculture. Appointments to get vaccinated at one of the county's newly opened sites were quickly booked up.

Vaccines will only be given out to those who made appointments ahead of time. You can find the latest information on vaccination distribution, including locations and how to register at ruhealth.org/covid-19-vaccine

At this time, there are no appointments available to get vaccinated but the county is working to open more.

Download the News Channel 3 app on the Apple Store or Google Play to get alerts on when new appointments or vaccine clinics are available

