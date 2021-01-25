Watch: Riverside County weekly coronavirus update

Coronavirus

Earlier today, Governor Newsom announced that the state has lifting the stay-at-home orders across all the regions.

The move will allow for the resumption of outdoor dining, as well as at least some services at gyms, barbershops, and nail salons, among other businesses.

Counties will return to the color-coded tier system, with most counties returning to the 'purple' most restrictive tier, including us here in Riverside County.

You can review the 'purple' tier restrictions HERE.