Riverside County opens up 33 COVID vaccination clinics for residents 85 years & older

Coronavirus

Riverside County now has 33 COVID vaccination clinics available exclusively for residents 85 years and older to register for.

Registration is now open. You can register at https://www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine. For seniors who need assistance, can dial 2-1-1.

Download the News Channel 3 app on the Apple Store or Google Play to get alerts on when new appointments or vaccine clinics are available.

The county stresses that these clinics are only for residents age 85 and older. Those who register must show proof of age at the time of appointment.

These clinics start on Friday, January 29 to the Monday, February 8 and are spread out throughout the county.

More vaccination clinics are expected to be announced soon.

List of vaccine locations