AQMD approves Riverside County’s waiver on cremation limits

Coronavirus

Crematoriums throughout Riverside County were cleared today to conduct operations without regard to daily emission caps, under a temporary waiver granted by the South Coast Air Quality Management District stemming from the coronavirus surge.

AQMD officials said the waiver previously granted to Los Angeles and Orange counties now applies to Riverside County, and it will remain in effect until at least Feb. 13.

The COVID-19 pandemic has substantially increased the number of deaths, and area crematoriums have been under increased pressure from backlogs, prompting the county coroner's office and Department of Public Health to submit a joint request for an abbreviated suspension of limits on daily cremations.

County Emergency Management Department Director Bruce Barton told the Board of Supervisors last month that some hospitals' morgues were unable to meet storage needs, and the county ordered multiple refrigerated trailers for temporary holding of remains until they could be transferred for burial

services.

However, Barton indicated Tuesday that, in general, COVID-related strains on medical resources were beginning to ease.

According to the AQMD, although daily limits have been temporarily lifted, crematoriums must continue to observe other requirements to control the emission of air contaminants, including using high-temperature methods of eliminating most of the pollutants produced in the disposal process.

More information is available at http://www.aqmd.gov/docs/default-source/news-archive/2021/eo-expanded-to-rivco-feb3-2021.pdf?sfvrsn=11