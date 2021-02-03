Riverside County reports 793 new cases, 27 deaths, & 4,739 recoveries since Tuesday

Coronavirus

Riverside County reported 793 new cases since Tuesday, bringing the total of cases up to 277,724.

Stay-at-home Order lifted in all Regions (Including Riverside County)

The stay-at-home order was lifted on Monday in all regions of California.

The move will allow for the resumption of outdoor dining, as well as at least some services at gyms, barbershops and nail salons, among other businesses.

Counties will return to the color-coded tier system, with most counties returning to the 'purple' most restrictive tier, including us here in Riverside County.

Testing

Riverside County has conducted 2,233,201 tests. The county reported 11,802 tests conducted since Tuesday.

Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing is available to all county residents.

Deaths and Recoveries

Over the past 24 hours, Riverside County reported 27 additional COVID-19 deaths. The total number of deaths is now 3,278.

Riverside County reported 4,739 recoveries since Tuesday. There are a total of 223,389 recoveries in Riverside County.

Hospitalizations

Riverside County reported 34 fewer hospitalizations over the past 24 hours. The county now has a total of 920 COVID hospitalizations.

The number of patients admitted into the ICU across Riverside County increased by 2 patients. The county currently has 256 patients in the ICU.

The SoCal region's ICU availability percentage is at 9.1%. The state's 4 week projection has the availability going up to 43.7 by next month.

Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 02/03/21)

· Bermuda Dunes

Confirmed Cases: 603

Deaths: 7

Recovered: 475



· Cabazon

Confirmed Cases: 290

Deaths: 3

Recovered: 214



· Cathedral City

Confirmed Cases: 6,636

Deaths: 88

Recoveries: 5,444



· Coachella

Confirmed Cases: 7,564

Deaths: 72

Recovered: 6,460



· Desert Edge

Confirmed Cases: 329

Deaths: 12

Recovered: 253



· Desert Hot Springs

Confirmed Cases: 3,859

Deaths: 54

Recovered: 3,166



· Desert Palms

Confirmed Cases: 236

Deaths: 17

Recovered: 181



· Garnet

Confirmed Cases: 844

Deaths: 16

Recovered: 694



· Indian Wells

Confirmed Cases: 181

Deaths: 6

Recovered: 149



· Indio

Confirmed Cases: 11,595

Deaths: 175

Recoveries: 9,604



· La Quinta

Confirmed Cases: 3,143

Deaths: 50

Recovered: 2,538



· Mecca

Confirmed Cases: 1,087

Deaths: 16

Recovered: 945



· North Shore

Confirmed Cases: 333

Deaths: 2

Recovered: 293



· Oasis

Confirmed Cases: 833

Deaths: 6

Recovered: 734



· Palm Desert

Confirmed Cases: 3,678

Deaths: 93

Recovered: 2,915



· Palm Springs

Confirmed Cases: 3,447

Deaths: 99

Recovered: 2,790



· Rancho Mirage

Confirmed Cases: 1,023

Deaths: 33

Recovered: 753



· Sky Valley

Confirmed Cases: 203

Deaths: 3

Recovered: 154



· Thermal

Confirmed Cases: 447

Deaths: 4

Recovered: 393



· Thousand Palms

Confirmed Cases: 966

Deaths: 5

Recovered: 786



· County Jails

There are 929 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 857 recoveries.·



· State Jails

There are 5,183 cases in the state's jails and 4,532 recoveries.