Riverside County reports 793 new cases, 27 deaths, & 4,739 recoveries since Tuesday
Riverside County reported 793 new cases since Tuesday, bringing the total of cases up to 277,724.
Stay-at-home Order lifted in all Regions (Including Riverside County)
The stay-at-home order was lifted on Monday in all regions of California.
The move will allow for the resumption of outdoor dining, as well as at least some services at gyms, barbershops and nail salons, among other businesses.
Counties will return to the color-coded tier system, with most counties returning to the 'purple' most restrictive tier, including us here in Riverside County.
Testing
Riverside County has conducted 2,233,201 tests. The county reported 11,802 tests conducted since Tuesday.
How to get tested
Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing is available to all county residents.
You are now able to get a free test at many Rite-Aids in the area. Click here for a full list of stores and to schedule your appointment.
Click here to find the closest testing site to you
Deaths and Recoveries
Over the past 24 hours, Riverside County reported 27 additional COVID-19 deaths. The total number of deaths is now 3,278.
Full Details: COVID-19 is the third leading cause of death in Riverside County in 2020
Riverside County reported 4,739 recoveries since Tuesday. There are a total of 223,389 recoveries in Riverside County.
Hospitalizations
Riverside County reported 34 fewer hospitalizations over the past 24 hours. The county now has a total of 920 COVID hospitalizations.
The number of patients admitted into the ICU across Riverside County increased by 2 patients. The county currently has 256 patients in the ICU.
The SoCal region's ICU availability percentage is at 9.1%. The state's 4 week projection has the availability going up to 43.7 by next month.
Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 02/03/21)
· Bermuda Dunes
Confirmed Cases: 603
Deaths: 7
Recovered: 475
· Cabazon
Confirmed Cases: 290
Deaths: 3
Recovered: 214
· Cathedral City
Confirmed Cases: 6,636
Deaths: 88
Recoveries: 5,444
· Coachella
Confirmed Cases: 7,564
Deaths: 72
Recovered: 6,460
· Desert Edge
Confirmed Cases: 329
Deaths: 12
Recovered: 253
· Desert Hot Springs
Confirmed Cases: 3,859
Deaths: 54
Recovered: 3,166
· Desert Palms
Confirmed Cases: 236
Deaths: 17
Recovered: 181
· Garnet
Confirmed Cases: 844
Deaths: 16
Recovered: 694
· Indian Wells
Confirmed Cases: 181
Deaths: 6
Recovered: 149
· Indio
Confirmed Cases: 11,595
Deaths: 175
Recoveries: 9,604
· La Quinta
Confirmed Cases: 3,143
Deaths: 50
Recovered: 2,538
· Mecca
Confirmed Cases: 1,087
Deaths: 16
Recovered: 945
· North Shore
Confirmed Cases: 333
Deaths: 2
Recovered: 293
· Oasis
Confirmed Cases: 833
Deaths: 6
Recovered: 734
· Palm Desert
Confirmed Cases: 3,678
Deaths: 93
Recovered: 2,915
· Palm Springs
Confirmed Cases: 3,447
Deaths: 99
Recovered: 2,790
· Rancho Mirage
Confirmed Cases: 1,023
Deaths: 33
Recovered: 753
· Sky Valley
Confirmed Cases: 203
Deaths: 3
Recovered: 154
· Thermal
Confirmed Cases: 447
Deaths: 4
Recovered: 393
· Thousand Palms
Confirmed Cases: 966
Deaths: 5
Recovered: 786
· County Jails
There are 929 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 857 recoveries.·
· State Jails
There are 5,183 cases in the state's jails and 4,532 recoveries.
