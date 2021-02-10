U.K. COVID-19 variant detected in Riverside County

Coronavirus

Riverside County health officials confirmed the first local case of the COVID-19 variant B.1.1.7 first discovered in the United Kingdom.

The case was reported to Riverside County health officials over the weekend, according to county Executive Office spokeswoman Brooke Federico. She did not specify the region in which the case originated, but did tell News Channel 3 that it was in the western part of Riverside County.

Federico added that there is only one confirmed case of the variant right now.

"It was inevitable we would see this strain in Riverside County, and in our large population we will probably see others," county Public Health Officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser said. "But it doesn't change the need for people to take precautions with facial coverings, social distancing and good hygiene. It works for other things and it works for this, too.''

The UK variant has also been detected in San Diego, Orange counties.

Health officials have conceded that the variant is likely more widespread in the area but just hasn't been widely reported due to the time-consuming genomics process needed to identify it.

The first two cases of a South African variant of COVID-19 were confirmed in California on Wednesday -- but not in the Southland -- with Gov. Gavin Newsom saying one case each was detected in the Bay Area counties of Alameda and Santa Clara.

Both new variants are considered more contagious, but not necessarily more deadly than the original strain of COVID-19. Health officials have expressed concerns that the speed at which they can spread could more easily reach people more susceptible to severe illness if they are infected.