COVID vaccine appointments fill up for Monday Palm Springs clinic

Coronavirus

COVID vaccine appointments at the Palm Springs Convention Center clinic are all filled up for Monday.

The county says they will continue to fill appointments for the rest of the week, however, appointments are not available for other days at this time.

Sign-up for the Palm Springs clinic at: https://curative.com/sites/25163#9/33.8254/-116.5369

Seniors 65 years and older who need assistance are asked to dial 2-1-1 or 951-329-4703

COVID-19 vaccine is available to Riverside County residents and those who work in Riverside County who are in Phase 1A - ALL TIERS, Phase 1B - Tier 1 or aged 65 years and older.

• Acute Care

• Skilled Nursing Facilities and Assisted Living Facilities

(medically vulnerable individuals)

• First Responders (paramedic/EMTs)

• Correctional Hospitals

• Behavior Health (psychiatric)

• Dialysis Centers (staff)

• Pharmacist & Pharmacy Staff

• Intermediate Care Facilities

• Education and Childcare

• Law Enforcement

• Home Health and IHSS

• Public Health (field)/DPSS

• Community Health Workers

• Primary Care & Community Clinics

• Urgent Cares (stand-alone)

• Specialty Clinics

• Laboratory Workers

• Dental/Oral Health Clinics

• Mortuary Services Industries

• Food and Agriculture

The Palm Springs Convention Center is located at 277 N. Avenida Caballeros.