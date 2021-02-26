COVID vaccine clinic coming to Desert Hot Springs

Coronavirus

Riverside County is set to open three new COVID vaccine clinics, including another one for the west end of the Coachella Valley.

Jose Arballo Jr, senior public information specialist for Riverside University Health System-Public Health, told News Channel 3 the county has plans to open new vaccine clinics in Norco, Temecula, and Desert Hot Springs.

Arballo did not say where the Desert Hot Springs clinic would be or when it is expected to open.

He said the clinics will be similar to the one at the Palm Springs Convention Center, where you can get appointments through the county's website. However, appointments for the three new clinics will be handled by OptumServe.

OptumServe handles appointments for the Perris vaccine clinic and has previously handled testing at some sites in the county.

Riverside County is currently only offering COVID vaccinations to people in Phase 1A and 1B. If you fall into one of those two groups, you can sign-up for an appointment at rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine.

Seniors 65 years and older who need assistance, dial 2-1-1 or 951-329-4703.

Workers must have a worker ID badge/letter from place of employment. Seniors must have an ID.

