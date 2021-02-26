Riverside County reports 226 new cases, 18 deaths, & 1,409 recoveries since Thursday

Coronavirus

Riverside County reported 226 new cases since Thursday, bringing the total of cases up to 288,540.

The Coachella Valley reported 119 new cases (48,756 total cases).

Check out the county map below

(Note Data will continue to update past today)

Riverside County's COVID Metrics

The county's metrics were updated on Tuesday and while the county remains in the purple tier, the metrics saw big decreases once again.

The county's positivity rate fell to the levels needed to move into the red tier, however, every other metric remains above the number needed.

New cases per day per 100K - 16.2 (Last Week 29.2)

Adjusted Case Rate - 16.6 (Last Wee 28.8)

Positivity Rate - 7.6% (Last week 11%)

Health Equity Quartile Positivity Rate - 8.3% (Last Week 11.8%)

The last time the county's positivity rate was below 8.0% was Nov 10

Palm Springs revokes curfew for restaurants, bars, wineries, and breweries

The city of Palm Springs is once again allowing its restaurants, bars, wineries, and breweries to remain open until 2 a.m.

"We feel confident now with case numbers trending down that it is safe to rescind the July order and allow the affected businesses to close at 2 a.m.," Ready said.

Businesses impacted by the order must continue to follow state guidelines in regards to serving meals with alcoholic beverages, practicing social distancing and requiring face coverings.

Riverside County COVID Vaccine Appointments

More Pfizer vaccine clinics were opened for residents 65 years and older or those who qualify due to employment: https://www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine.

Seniors who need assistance can dial 2-1-1.

Those who register must show proof of age/employment at the time of appointment.

Testing

Riverside County conducted 2,456,070 coronavirus tests, up by 16,792 since Wednesday.

Where to get tested

Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing is available to all county residents.

You are now able to get a free test at many Rite-Aids in the area. Click here for a full list of stores and to schedule your appointment.

Click here to find the closest testing site to you

Find County Testing Sites

Deaths and Recoveries

Since Wednesday, Riverside County reported 18 additional COVID-19 deaths. The total number of deaths is now 3,767.

There were 7 new deaths reported in the Coachella Valley (836 in total).

La Quinta - 2 deaths

Indio - 3 deaths

Mecca -1 death

Oasis - 1 death

Full Details: COVID-19 is the third leading cause of death in Riverside County in 2020

Riverside County reported 1,409 recoveries since Thursday. There are a total of 270,693 recoveries in Riverside County.

Hospitalizations

Hospitalizations across Riverside County fell by 20 patient since Thursday. This brings the total number of COVID hospitalizations down to 361.

Thursday marked the first time COVID hospitalizations are below 400 patients since Nov. 20.

The number of patients admitted into the ICU across Riverside County decreased by 6 patients since Thursday.

The county currently has 96 patients in the ICU. This is the first time the the total number of patients in the ICU for coronavirus fell below 100 since Nov. 23.

The SoCal region's ICU availability percentage is at 14.8%. The state's four-week projection has the availability going up to 44.8%.

(Note Data will continue to update past today)

Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 02/26/21)

· Bermuda Dunes

Confirmed Cases: 623

Deaths: 7

Recovered: 580



· Cabazon

Confirmed Cases: 307

Deaths: 4

Recovered: 281



· Cathedral City

Confirmed Cases: 6,881

Deaths: 100

Recoveries: 6,417



· Coachella

Confirmed Cases: 7,761

Deaths: 80

Recovered: 7,367



· Desert Edge

Confirmed Cases: 338

Deaths: 12

Recovered: 298



· Desert Hot Springs

Confirmed Cases: 4,066

Deaths: 58

Recovered: 3,762



· Desert Palms

Confirmed Cases: 247

Deaths: 20

Recovered: 213



· Garnet

Confirmed Cases: 866

Deaths: 18

Recovered: 804



· Indian Wells

Confirmed Cases: 189

Deaths: 6

Recovered: 173



· Indio

Confirmed Cases: 12,000

Deaths: 188

Recoveries: 11,244



· La Quinta

Confirmed Cases: 3,287

Deaths: 54

Recovered: 3,065



· Mecca

Confirmed Cases: 1,127

Deaths: 18

Recovered: 1,057



· North Shore

Confirmed Cases: 347

Deaths: 1

Recovered: 328



· Oasis

Confirmed Cases: 863

Deaths: 7

Recovered: 829



· Palm Desert

Confirmed Cases: 3,817

Deaths: 101

Recovered: 3,517



· Palm Springs

Confirmed Cases: 3,580

Deaths: 110

Recovered: 3,294



· Rancho Mirage

Confirmed Cases: 1,072

Deaths: 37

Recovered: 948



· Sky Valley

Confirmed Cases: 214

Deaths: 5

Recovered: 193



· Thermal

Confirmed Cases: 465

Deaths: 5

Recovered: 439



· Thousand Palms

Confirmed Cases: 1,013

Deaths: 8

Recovered: 943



· County Jails

There are 934 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 917 recoveries.·



· State Jails

There are 5,448 cases in the state's jails and 5,315 recoveries.