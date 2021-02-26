Riverside County reports 226 new cases, 18 deaths, & 1,409 recoveries since Thursday
Riverside County reported 226 new cases since Thursday, bringing the total of cases up to 288,540.
The Coachella Valley reported 119 new cases (48,756 total cases).
Check out the county map below
(Note Data will continue to update past today)
Riverside County's COVID Metrics
The county's metrics were updated on Tuesday and while the county remains in the purple tier, the metrics saw big decreases once again.
The county's positivity rate fell to the levels needed to move into the red tier, however, every other metric remains above the number needed.
- New cases per day per 100K - 16.2 (Last Week 29.2)
- Adjusted Case Rate - 16.6 (Last Wee 28.8)
- Positivity Rate - 7.6% (Last week 11%)
- Health Equity Quartile Positivity Rate - 8.3% (Last Week 11.8%)
The last time the county's positivity rate was below 8.0% was Nov 10
Palm Springs revokes curfew for restaurants, bars, wineries, and breweries
The city of Palm Springs is once again allowing its restaurants, bars, wineries, and breweries to remain open until 2 a.m.
"We feel confident now with case numbers trending down that it is safe to rescind the July order and allow the affected businesses to close at 2 a.m.," Ready said.
Businesses impacted by the order must continue to follow state guidelines in regards to serving meals with alcoholic beverages, practicing social distancing and requiring face coverings.
Riverside County COVID Vaccine Appointments
More Pfizer vaccine clinics were opened for residents 65 years and older or those who qualify due to employment: https://www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine.
Seniors who need assistance can dial 2-1-1.
Those who register must show proof of age/employment at the time of appointment.
Download the News Channel 3 app on the Apple Store or Google Play to get alerts on when new appointments or vaccine clinics are available.
Testing
Riverside County conducted 2,456,070 coronavirus tests, up by 16,792 since Wednesday.
Where to get tested
Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing is available to all county residents.
You are now able to get a free test at many Rite-Aids in the area. Click here for a full list of stores and to schedule your appointment.
Click here to find the closest testing site to you
Deaths and Recoveries
Since Wednesday, Riverside County reported 18 additional COVID-19 deaths. The total number of deaths is now 3,767.
There were 7 new deaths reported in the Coachella Valley (836 in total).
- La Quinta - 2 deaths
- Indio - 3 deaths
- Mecca -1 death
- Oasis - 1 death
Full Details: COVID-19 is the third leading cause of death in Riverside County in 2020
Riverside County reported 1,409 recoveries since Thursday. There are a total of 270,693 recoveries in Riverside County.
Hospitalizations
Hospitalizations across Riverside County fell by 20 patient since Thursday. This brings the total number of COVID hospitalizations down to 361.
Thursday marked the first time COVID hospitalizations are below 400 patients since Nov. 20.
The number of patients admitted into the ICU across Riverside County decreased by 6 patients since Thursday.
The county currently has 96 patients in the ICU. This is the first time the the total number of patients in the ICU for coronavirus fell below 100 since Nov. 23.
The SoCal region's ICU availability percentage is at 14.8%. The state's four-week projection has the availability going up to 44.8%.
(Note Data will continue to update past today)
Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 02/26/21)
· Bermuda Dunes
Confirmed Cases: 623
Deaths: 7
Recovered: 580
· Cabazon
Confirmed Cases: 307
Deaths: 4
Recovered: 281
· Cathedral City
Confirmed Cases: 6,881
Deaths: 100
Recoveries: 6,417
· Coachella
Confirmed Cases: 7,761
Deaths: 80
Recovered: 7,367
· Desert Edge
Confirmed Cases: 338
Deaths: 12
Recovered: 298
· Desert Hot Springs
Confirmed Cases: 4,066
Deaths: 58
Recovered: 3,762
· Desert Palms
Confirmed Cases: 247
Deaths: 20
Recovered: 213
· Garnet
Confirmed Cases: 866
Deaths: 18
Recovered: 804
· Indian Wells
Confirmed Cases: 189
Deaths: 6
Recovered: 173
· Indio
Confirmed Cases: 12,000
Deaths: 188
Recoveries: 11,244
· La Quinta
Confirmed Cases: 3,287
Deaths: 54
Recovered: 3,065
· Mecca
Confirmed Cases: 1,127
Deaths: 18
Recovered: 1,057
· North Shore
Confirmed Cases: 347
Deaths: 1
Recovered: 328
· Oasis
Confirmed Cases: 863
Deaths: 7
Recovered: 829
· Palm Desert
Confirmed Cases: 3,817
Deaths: 101
Recovered: 3,517
· Palm Springs
Confirmed Cases: 3,580
Deaths: 110
Recovered: 3,294
· Rancho Mirage
Confirmed Cases: 1,072
Deaths: 37
Recovered: 948
· Sky Valley
Confirmed Cases: 214
Deaths: 5
Recovered: 193
· Thermal
Confirmed Cases: 465
Deaths: 5
Recovered: 439
· Thousand Palms
Confirmed Cases: 1,013
Deaths: 8
Recovered: 943
· County Jails
There are 934 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 917 recoveries.·
· State Jails
There are 5,448 cases in the state's jails and 5,315 recoveries.
Comments