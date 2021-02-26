San Bernardino County urges residents to sign-up for MyTurn to be notified on vaccine appointments

Coronavirus

San Bernardino County is set to start using California's MyTurn system.

County officials took to social media to remind residents to sign-up for MyTurn system to receive alerts about vaccine eligibility and appointments.

You can register at https://myturn.ca.gov.

Riverside County residents can sign-up for vaccine appointments at https://www.rivcoph.org/coronavirus.

Riverside County is currently only offering COVID vaccinations to people in Phase 1A and 1B. If you fall into one of those two groups, you can sign-up for an appointment at rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine.

Seniors 65 years and older who need assistance, dial 2-1-1 or 951-329-4703.

Workers must have a worker ID badge/letter from place of employment. Seniors must have an ID.

