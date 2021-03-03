Riverside County reports 173 new cases, 20 deaths, & 1,232 recoveries since Tuesday
Riverside County reported 173 new cases since Tuesday, a 10% decrease in
active virus cases stemming from an uptick in verified recoveries.
The county has a total of 290,325 coronavirus cases.
The Coachella Valley reported 18 new cases (48,925 total cases).
Check out the county map below
(Note Data will continue to update past today)
Riverside County's COVID Metrics
The county's metrics are updated every Tuesday.
While the county remains in the purple tier, the latest metric update revealed big decreases for Riverside County for the third week in a row.
The county continued to move closer into meeting all the requirements to move into the red tier.
- New cases per day per 100K - 11.0 (Last Week 16.2)
- Adjusted Case Rate - 11.3 (Last Week 16.6)
- Positivity Rate - 5.8% (Last week 7.6%)
- Health Equity Quartile Positivity Rate - 6.1% (Last Week 8.3%)
Riverside County COVID Vaccine Appointments
COVID vaccine clinics were opened for residents 65 years and older or those who qualify due to employment: https://www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine.
Seniors who need assistance can dial 2-1-1.
Those who register must show proof of age/employment at the time of appointment.
Download the News Channel 3 app on the Apple Store or Google Play to get alerts on when new appointments or vaccine clinics are available.
Testing
Riverside County conducted 2,503,232 coronavirus tests, up by 10,738 since Tuesday.
County health officials are urging the public to continue getting tested, which helps slow the spread of the virus and may contribute to Riverside County moving into the red tier.
Getting tested for #coronavirus helps slow the spread of the disease, and may also help Riverside County meet the red tier metric for adjusted case rate. #RivCoNOW #RUHealth https://t.co/By0VbszhKE pic.twitter.com/cdfWew3vCy— Dr. Cameron Kaiser (@RivCoDoc) February 24, 2021
Where to get tested
Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing is available to all county residents.
You are now able to get a free test at many Rite-Aids in the area. Click here for a full list of stores and to schedule your appointment.
Click here to find the closest testing site to you
Deaths and Recoveries
Over the past 24 hours, Riverside County reported 20 additional COVID-19 deaths. The total number of deaths is now 3,849.1
There was 1 new death reported in the Coachella Valley (845 in total). The local death was reported in Cathedral City.
Full Details: COVID-19 was the third leading cause of death in Riverside County in 2020
Riverside County reported 1,232 recoveries since Tuesday. There are a total of 277,141 recoveries in Riverside County.
Hospitalizations
Hospitalizations across Riverside County increased by 2 patients since Tuesday. The total number of COVID hospitalizations now stands at 303, the lowest it has been since Nov. 13.
The number of patients admitted into the ICU across Riverside County decreased by 7 patients since Tuesday. There is now a total of 66 COVID patients in the ICU across the county.
Friday marked the first time the the total number of patients in the ICU for coronavirus fell below 100 since Nov. 23.
ICU bed availability countywide is at 12%
The SoCal region's ICU availability percentage is at 19.5%. The state's four-week projection has the availability going up to 45.2%.
(Note Data will continue to update past today)
Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 03/03/21)
· Bermuda Dunes
Confirmed Cases: 625
Deaths: 7
Recovered: 593
· Cabazon
Confirmed Cases: 308
Deaths: 5
Recovered: 295
· Cathedral City
Confirmed Cases: 6,914
Deaths: 101
Recoveries: 6,578
· Coachella
Confirmed Cases: 7,778
Deaths: 80
Recovered: 7,512
· Desert Edge
Confirmed Cases: 339
Deaths: 12
Recovered: 319
· Desert Hot Springs
Confirmed Cases: 4,081
Deaths: 60
Recovered: 3,874
· Desert Palms
Confirmed Cases: 248
Deaths: 21
Recovered: 214
· Garnet
Confirmed Cases: 870
Deaths: 18
Recovered: 823
· Indian Wells
Confirmed Cases: 189
Deaths: 6
Recovered: 176
· Indio
Confirmed Cases: 12,028
Deaths: 190
Recoveries: 11,520
· La Quinta
Confirmed Cases: 3,297
Deaths: 54
Recovered: 3,136
· Mecca
Confirmed Cases: 1,128
Deaths: 18
Recovered: 1,070
· North Shore
Confirmed Cases: 352
Deaths: 1
Recovered: 336
· Oasis
Confirmed Cases: 867
Deaths: 7
Recovered: 839
· Palm Desert
Confirmed Cases: 3,834
Deaths: 101
Recovered: 3,604
· Palm Springs
Confirmed Cases: 3,603
Deaths: 111
Recovered: 3,383
· Rancho Mirage
Confirmed Cases: 1,074
Deaths: 38
Recovered: 977
· Sky Valley
Confirmed Cases: 215
Deaths: 5
Recovered: 200
· Thermal
Confirmed Cases: 462
Deaths: 6
Recovered: 447
· Thousand Palms
Confirmed Cases: 1,020
Deaths: 8
Recovered: 972
· County Jails
There are 933 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 921 recoveries.·
· State Jails
There are 5,457 cases in the state's jails and 5,346 recoveries.
Comments