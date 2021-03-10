Riverside County reports 183 new cases, 1 death, & 666 recoveries since Tuesday
Riverside County reported 183 new cases since Tuesday. The county has a total of 291,675 coronavirus cases.
Riverside County's COVID Metrics
The county's metrics are updated every Tuesday.
Riverside County continues to inch closer towards the red tier, however, the adjusted case rate is still slightly above the requirement to begin the process of moving tiers.
- New cases per day per 100K - 7.8 (Last Week 11.0)
- Adjusted Case Rate - 8.3 (Last Week 11.3)
- Positivity Rate - 4.3% (Last week 5.8%)
- Health Equity Quartile Positivity Rate - 4.2% (Last Week 6.1%)
Riverside County COVID Vaccine Appointments
COVID vaccine clinics were opened for residents 65 years and older or those who qualify due to employment: https://www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine.
Seniors who need assistance can dial 2-1-1.
Those who register must show proof of age/employment at the time of appointment.
Testing
Riverside County conducted 2,550,537 coronavirus tests, up by 9,172 since Tuesday.
County health officials are urging the public to continue getting tested, which helps slow the spread of the virus and may contribute to Riverside County moving into the red tier.
Where to get tested
Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing is available to all county residents.
Deaths and Recoveries
Over the past 24 hours, Riverside County reported 1 additional COVID-19 deaths. The total number of deaths is now 3,941.
Riverside County reported 666 recoveries since Tuesday. There are a total of 282,168 recoveries in Riverside County.
Hospitalizations
Hospitalizations across Riverside County decreased by 10 patients over the past 24 hours.
There is now a total of 254 hospitalizations.
The number of patients admitted into the ICU across Riverside County decreased by 5 patients since Monday. There is now a total of 54 COVID patients in the ICU across the county.
ICU bed availability countywide is at 12%
The SoCal region's ICU availability percentage is at 19.5%. The state's four-week projection has the availability going up to 45.2%.
Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 03/10/21)
· Bermuda Dunes
Confirmed Cases: 629
Deaths: 9
Recovered: 606
· Cabazon
Confirmed Cases: 306
Deaths: 5
Recovered: 295
· Cathedral City
Confirmed Cases: 6,926
Deaths: 102
Recoveries: 6,6796
· Coachella
Confirmed Cases: 7,798
Deaths: 80
Recovered: 7,622
· Desert Edge
Confirmed Cases: 342
Deaths: 12
Recovered: 322
· Desert Hot Springs
Confirmed Cases: 4,107
Deaths: 61
Recovered: 3,953
· Desert Palms
Confirmed Cases: 252
Deaths: 21
Recovered: 221
· Garnet
Confirmed Cases: 873
Deaths: 18
Recovered: 841
· Indian Wells
Confirmed Cases: 188
Deaths: 6
Recovered: 180
· Indio
Confirmed Cases: 12,065
Deaths: 192
Recoveries: 11,681
· La Quinta
Confirmed Cases: 3,313
Deaths: 54
Recovered: 3,186
· Mecca
Confirmed Cases: 1,129
Deaths: 18
Recovered: 1,092
· North Shore
Confirmed Cases: 353
Deaths: 1
Recovered: 346
· Oasis
Confirmed Cases: 872
Deaths: 7
Recovered: 851
· Palm Desert
Confirmed Cases: 3,855
Deaths: 111
Recovered: 3,666
· Palm Springs
Confirmed Cases: 3,619
Deaths: 112
Recovered: 3,437
· Rancho Mirage
Confirmed Cases: 1,079
Deaths: 41
Recovered: 1,010
· Sky Valley
Confirmed Cases: 216
Deaths: 5
Recovered: 203
· Thermal
Confirmed Cases: 464
Deaths: 6
Recovered: 451
· Thousand Palms
Confirmed Cases: 1,025
Deaths: 8
Recovered: 995
· County Jails
There are 932 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 922 recoveries.·
· State Jails
There are 5,460 cases in the state's jails and 5,405 recoveries.
Comments