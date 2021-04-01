Riverside County reports 156 new cases, 24 deaths, & 10 fewer hospitalizations since Wednesday
Riverside County reported 156 new cases since Wednesday, bringing the total up to 294,617 positive Coronavirus cases.
(Note Data will continue to update past today)
Riverside County Metrics Update
Riverside County remains in the red tier, but the county could move to the orange tier next week.
“Our numbers are looking good,” Public Health Director Kim Saruwatari said to Riverside County Supervisors Tuesday morning. “We are tracking to potentially move into the Orange Tier as soon as next week.”
This week's county tier update reveals that Riverside County's metrics are starting to fall into the requirements for the orange tier.
Riverside County Metrics (As of 3/30/21)
- 4.1 new COVID-19 cases per day per 100K (Last week - 4.8)
- 4.1 adjusted case rate for tier assignment (Last week - 4.8)
- 2.3% Positivity Rate (7-day average) (Last week - 2.7%)
- 2.4% Health Equity Quartile Positivity Rate (Last week - 2.9%)
Riverside County COVID Vaccine Appointments
COVID vaccine clinics are open across Riverside County for residents 65 years and older, those who qualify due to employment, or people 16 to 64 years old with underlying health conditions: https://www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine.
Seniors who need assistance can dial 2-1-1.
Those who register must show proof of age/employment at the time of appointment.
Testing
Riverside County have conducted 2,721,022 coronavirus tests since the pandemic began.
County health officials are urging the public to continue getting tested, which helps slow the spread of the virus and may contribute to Riverside County moving into the red tier.
Getting tested for #coronavirus helps slow the spread of the disease, and may also help Riverside County meet the red tier metric for adjusted case rate. #RivCoNOW #RUHealth https://t.co/By0VbszhKE pic.twitter.com/cdfWew3vCy— Dr. Cameron Kaiser (@RivCoDoc) February 24, 2021
Where to get tested
Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing is available to all county residents.
You are now able to get a free test at many Rite-Aids in the area. Click here for a full list of stores and to schedule your appointment.
Deaths and Recoveries
Riverside County reported 24 additional COVID-19 deaths since Wednesday. The total number of deaths is now 4,339.
Riverside County reported 159 recoveries since Wednesday. There are a total of 287,694 recoveries in Riverside County.
Hospitalizations
There were 10 fewer hospitalizations across Riverside County over the past 24 hours. The total now stands at 109
Today marked the the lowest total of COVID hospitalizations since April 3 (105 at the time).
The total number of COVID patients admitted into the ICU across Riverside County remained at 30 for the third straight day.
Eisenhower Health and Desert Regional are both celebrating having 0 COVID patients in the ICU.
The SoCal region's ICU availability percentage is at 32.7%. The state's four-week projection has the availability going up to 38.4%.
(Note Data will continue to update past today)
Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 04/01/21)
· Bermuda Dunes
Confirmed Cases: 640
Deaths: 10
Recovered: 622
· Cabazon
Confirmed Cases: 308
Deaths: 7
Recovered: 298
· Cathedral City
Confirmed Cases: 7,009
Deaths: 105
Recoveries: 6,826
· Coachella
Confirmed Cases: 7,868
Deaths: 90
Recovered: 7,735
· Desert Edge
Confirmed Cases: 341
Deaths: 15
Recovered: 323
· Desert Hot Springs
Confirmed Cases: 4,141
Deaths: 70
Recovered: 4,025
· Desert Palms
Confirmed Cases: 255
Deaths: 23
Recovered: 225
· Garnet
Confirmed Cases: 886
Deaths: 19
Recovered: 858
· Indian Wells
Confirmed Cases: 190
Deaths: 6
Recovered: 181
· Indio
Confirmed Cases: 12,164
Deaths: 213
Recoveries: 11,870
· La Quinta
Confirmed Cases: 3,372
Deaths: 61
Recovered: 3,277
· Mecca
Confirmed Cases: 1,131
Deaths: 19
Recovered: 1,104
· North Shore
Confirmed Cases: 357
Deaths: 1
Recovered: 352
· Oasis
Confirmed Cases: 878
Deaths: 9
Recovered: 863
· Palm Desert
Confirmed Cases: 3,895
Deaths: 115
Recovered: 3,744
· Palm Springs
Confirmed Cases: 3,685
Deaths: 122
Recovered: 3,515
· Rancho Mirage
Confirmed Cases: 1,081
Deaths: 45
Recovered: 1,026
· Sky Valley
Confirmed Cases: 218
Deaths: 5
Recovered: 212
· Thermal
Confirmed Cases: 469
Deaths: 8
Recovered: 460
· Thousand Palms
Confirmed Cases: 1,032
Deaths: 9
Recovered: 1,017
· County Jails
There are 932 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 928 recoveries.·
· State Jails
There are 5,467 cases in the state's jails and 5,441 recoveries.
