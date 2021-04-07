COVID vaccine walk-ins accepted in Moreno Valley & Beaumont clinics

Coronavirus

Riverside County's public health officer says walk-ins are being accepted today at the county-operated vaccination clinics at the Moreno Valley Mall and Chatigny Center in Beaumont.

To get a vaccine, you must be at least 16 years old and live or work in Riverside County. No appointments are necessary.

If you would like to schedule an appointment at another location in the county, visit: https://www.rivcoph.org/Covid-19-vaccine.