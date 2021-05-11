Rep. Ruiz announces Riverside County cities will receive $500 million through American Rescue Plan

Coronavirus

Riverside County is set to receive nearly $500 million from the Department of Treasury through the American Rescue Plan to help with recovery from the pandemic, Congressman Dr. Raul Ruiz announced on Tuesday.

Ruiz said the county will receive $479,874,599 from the Coronavirus State and Local Recovery Fund to strengthen public health efforts, support vital public services, and fund relief programs for households and businesses. Cities in the 36th District, which includes the Coachella Valley, will receive allocations worth over $85 million.

Beaumont - $7.3 million

- $7.3 million Cathedral City - $15.6 million

- $15.6 million Hemet - $21.7 million

- $21.7 million Indio - $20.4 million

- $20.4 million Palm Desert - $9.9 million

- $9.9 million Palm Springs - $10.8 million

The funds will allow Riverside County and local cities to be able to offer relief programs, including helping businesses retain employees and assisting households with overdue utility bills and rent payments.

Read: RivCo industries 'continuing to struggle' following lockdowns

Ruiz, who voted in support of the American Rescue Plan, discussed the impact it will have for the area.

"The American Rescue Plan is bringing home over half a billion dollars that will save jobs, keep essential services running, and help our local economy recover,” Ruiz said. “The robust state, local and Tribal government funding included in President Biden’s plan will make much-needed investments in our communities and keep our teachers, first responders, and other essential workers on the payroll. With the American Rescue Plan’s bold investment in our region, we will build back better than ever before.”

Local governments will receive funds in two tranches, with 50% provided beginning in May 2021 and the balance delivered approximately 12 months later.

The State of California will also receive $27 billion to help with recovery efforts statewide.