Desert Healthcare District & DSUSD team up with Rite Aid to make COVID vaccines available to students

Coronavirus

Middle and high school students in the Desert Sands Unified School District will have Pfizer vaccine doses available to them thanks to a partnership between the district, the Desert Healthcare District, and Rite Aid.

DSUSD will have mobile clinics set up at multiple school campuses within the district. Students ages 12-17 will be able to receive the vaccine, they just need to have a parent or guardian with the and a form of identification (School ID is accepted) and an insurance card. Each site is expected to have approximately 1,500 doses.

The first vaccination clinics will take place on May 25 and June 25 at:

Desert Ridge Academy 79-767 Avenue 39 in Indio

Noon - 3 p.m.



Palm Desert Charter Middle School 74-200 Rutledge Way in Palm Desert 5 - 8 p.m.



Students' eligible family members and other Coachella Valley residents also can register to receive the vaccine The sites will have doses of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine available for adults as well.

Register for the vaccine and see the full list of vaccination clinics here.

"Our collaboration with Desert Sands Unified School District and Rite Aid Pharmacies is a crucial step toward reducing the impact of COVID-19 in the Coachella Valley," said Conrado Bárzaga, Desert Healthcare District and Foundation CEO. "By bringing the vaccine to middle and high school students and their families, we are giving families the power to protect themselves from this pandemic and contributing to population immunity so that our entire community can thrive once again."

Scott L. Bailey, Desert Sands Unified School District Superintendent of Schools, added, “Our partnership with Desert Healthcare District moves us one step closer to the ultimate goal of safely resuming daily in-person learning and activities this fall.”Vaccine appointments can be made for any school, not just the student's home school.