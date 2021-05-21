RivCo reaches agreement for service to vaccinate homebound residents

Coronavirus

Homebound residents of Riverside County will now be able to get the COVID vaccine.

The county announced on Thursday that it has reached an agreement with the Corona-based United Lab Services to provide vaccination services for homebound residents across the county.

“This is such a critically needed service,” said Dr. Geoffrey Leung, public health officer for Riverside County. “Vaccines are available to so many in our community, and we did not want to leave out those who cannot come to our clinics for vaccine.”

The $300,000 contract with United Lab Services was signed this week and the company has started to vaccinate residents. The county will provide the vaccine and pay United Lab Service $75 for each person vaccinated. The number of homebound residents in Riverside County is not known, but health officials estimate it is about 3,000 people.

While immunizing those who are homebound is important, health officials stress it is also critical that anyone who cares for or visits someone who is homebound be vaccinated as well.

"This is an important step to increase access to the vaccine to some of our most vulnerable residents,” said Board Chair Karen Spiegel, Second District Supervisor.

County officials will provide United Lab Services a list of homebound residents who wish to be vaccinated. That list will come from the state through its MyTurn appointment scheduling system, and from other sources. To be added to the list of homebound individuals seeking vaccination, call 833-422-4255, or click https://myturn.ca.gov/.

More than 1.9 million vaccine doses have been administered in Riverside County between the county operated clinics and those run by the community partners.

The county offers three types of vaccines – Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson – at its clinics. Those 12 and older are eligible to be vaccinated, although individuals 12 through 17 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian and must receive the Pfizer vaccine.

Appointments are not required but encouraged. To make an appointment, click www.rivcoph.org/covid-19-vaccine.