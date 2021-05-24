Riverside County reaches its lowest ever number of COVID hospitalizations & ICU patients

Coronavirus

Hospitalizations & ICU

Riverside County is currently reporting its lowest ever number of COVID-related hospitalizations & ICU patients.

COVID-related hospitalizations decreased by 13 patients since Friday, bringing the total to 38.

The total number of COVID patients in the ICU decreased by 3 patient, bringing the total down to 7 patients.

The previous all-time low for COVID ICU patients was 13 while the previous low for hospitalizations was 62. The county broke these two records last week.

The SoCal region's ICU availability percentage is at 33.9%. The state's four-week projection has the availability going down slightly to 35.4%.

NEW CASES

Riverside County reported 75 new coronavirus cases since Friday, bringing the total up to 300,321.

Check out the county map below

(Note Data will continue to update past today)

Metrics Update

Riverside County's metrics fell near the yellow tier area, but the move could still be another couple of weeks away.

2.8 adjusted case rate

1.6% positivity rate

1.9% health equity rate

California is set to lift most restrictions on June 15. On Monday, California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly announced that the state will implement the CDC's new face covering guidance starting June 15. This means vaccinated people will no longer need to wear masks in most situations.

Riverside County COVID Vaccine Appointments

According to Riverside County, 47.9% of the county's population (or 1,007,582 people) are either partially of fully vaccinated. This is down from previous weeks as it now accounts for residents ages 12+.

38.4% of the population, or 807,471 residents, are fully vaccinated.

COVID vaccine clinics are open across Riverside County for all residents 16 and older. You can schedule an appointment at: https://www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine.

Seniors who need assistance can dial 2-1-1.

Those who register must show proof of age/employment at the time of appointment.

Residents under 18 must have a parent or guardian with them when arriving to their vaccine appointment.

Testing

Riverside County have conducted 3,089,709 coronavirus tests since the pandemic began.

County health officials are urging the public to continue getting tested, which helps slow the spread of the virus and may contribute to Riverside County moving into the next tier.

Where to get tested

Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing is available to all county residents.

You are now able to get a free test at many Rite-Aids in the area. Click here for a full list of stores and to schedule your appointment.

Click here to find the closest testing site to you

Find County Testing Sites

Deaths and Recoveries

Riverside County reported 2 additional COVID-19 death since Friday. The total number of deaths is now 4,604.

Riverside County reported 278 recoveries since Friday. There are a total of 294,671 recoveries in Riverside County.

Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 05/24/21)

· Bermuda Dunes

Confirmed Cases: 654

Deaths: 10

Recovered: 639



· Cabazon

Confirmed Cases: 325

Deaths: 7

Recovered: 317



· Cathedral City

Confirmed Cases: 7,147

Deaths: 111

Recoveries: 7,020



· Coachella

Confirmed Cases: 7,930

Deaths: 97

Recovered: 7,815



· Desert Edge

Confirmed Cases: 345

Deaths: 16

Recovered: 328



· Desert Hot Springs

Confirmed Cases: 4,242

Deaths: 73

Recovered: 4,152



· Desert Palms

Confirmed Cases: 258

Deaths: 24

Recovered: 234



· Garnet

Confirmed Cases: 895

Deaths: 19

Recovered: 875



· Indian Wells

Confirmed Cases: 197

Deaths: 6

Recovered: 191



· Indio

Confirmed Cases: 12,362

Deaths: 223

Recoveries: 12,083



· La Quinta

Confirmed Cases: 3,446

Deaths: 61

Recovered: 3,370



· Mecca

Confirmed Cases: 1,134

Deaths: 19

Recovered: 1,115



· North Shore

Confirmed Cases: 360

Deaths: 1

Recovered: 358



· Oasis

Confirmed Cases: 879

Deaths: 9

Recovered: 870



· Palm Desert

Confirmed Cases: 3,980

Deaths: 119

Recovered: 3,841



· Palm Springs

Confirmed Cases: 3,764

Deaths: 125

Recovered: 3,625



· Rancho Mirage

Confirmed Cases: 1,106

Deaths: 50

Recovered: 1,050



· Sky Valley

Confirmed Cases: 224

Deaths: 5

Recovered: 218



· Thermal

Confirmed Cases: 476

Deaths: 9

Recovered: 465



· Thousand Palms

Confirmed Cases: 1,051

Deaths: 9

Recovered: 1,040



· County Jails

There are 939 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 935 recoveries.·



· State Jails

There are 5,473 cases in the state's jails and 5,467 recoveries.