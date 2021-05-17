CA to keep mask mandate through June 15 in ‘continued focus on protecting the public’s health’

Top Stories

Vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks in most situations in California starting June 15, Dr. California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said during an update call with media on Monday morning. Until then, current mask guidelines are still in place.

In a big step toward a return to normalcy, last week the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that fully vaccinated people can stop masking or physical distancing in most situations. When the CDC revised its guidance, saying that people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can largely stop wearing a mask in most indoor and outdoor situations, that announcement did not immediately reverse existing mask-wearing requirements in California.

On June 15, the State of CA will implement the CDC's face covering guidance.

The revised CDC guidance was announced in response to repeated studies showing the effectiveness of the vaccines, offering people who have been inoculated a great deal of protection against infection or severe illness if

they are infected.

"Anyone who is fully vaccinated can participate in indoor and outdoor activities, large or small, without wearing a mask or physical distancing,'' CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said.

The new CDC guidance does not completely drop mask recommendations for vaccinated people. Face coverings are still recommended in some settings -- such as aboard planes and buses or in crowded settings such as hospitals

To critics who see a contradiction with CDC guidance, Ghaly said Monday, "We just feel that... implementation of this is important, and giving California some time to do it in a way that allows it to be done well without a level of confusion is where we are now."

"This is in no way saying the CDC guidance is wrong or challenging that science," Ghaly said, explaining the June 15 date is not a challenge to the CDC data that brought the decision, but a "continued focus on protecting the public's health in mind." The date was chosen in part, to help employers and workplaces prepare for the new guidelines.

Supermarket chains including Trader Joe's, Costco and Walmart have dropped the mask requirement for fully vaccinated customers, though store officials said they will not be asking for proof of vaccination.

California will keep guidelines for masking in schools "as is."

