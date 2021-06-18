Coachella McDonald’s to host COVID-19 vaccine pop-up clinic on June 22

Coronavirus

A McDonald's in Coachella will take part in a statewide effort to improve access to COVID-19 vaccination.

“We know convenience is key to driving up vaccination rates, and the State has worked closely with employers to ensure COVID-19 vaccines are easy for people to access,” said California State Epidemiologist Dr. Erica Pan. “This new partnership is an exciting opportunity to not only make vaccination sites more accessible for the thousands of McDonald’s employees in California, it also supports the surrounding communities they serve.”

California partnered with McDonald’s Franchisees across the state to hold clinics. Clinics will be open at more than 70 McDonald’s restaurants starting on Monday, June 21. Some McDonald’s will hold one-day clinics while others will offer multiple clinic dates.

The McDonald's at 50090 Cesar Chavez Street will hold a one-day clinic on Tuesday, June 22.

This is the only McDonald's location in the Coachella Valley that will host a clinic, however, a McDonald's at 1492 E 2nd Marketplace in Beaumont will also host a two-dose clinic on June 26 (first dose), July 17 (second dose).

All clinics are open to McDonald’s employees, their family members and the general public. Walk-up vaccinations will be available at all sites, and some sites may allow for booking an appointment ahead of time.

People who receive a vaccine at McDonald’s will also get a coupon for any one item on the menu.

According to the state, the pop-up sites were selected in partnership with the respective McDonald’s owner-operators to ensure they would reach high-traffic, high-visibility areas and increase vaccine access in some parts of the state that have experienced lower vaccination rates.

“As California McDonald’s Franchisees, we operate in nearly every community throughout the state,” said Richard Shalhoub, association president of the Southern California McDonald's franchisee group and owner of 32 McDonald’s restaurants in Riverside County. “With more than 700 restaurants throughout Southern California, we are proud to work alongside the California Department of Public Health to do our part by offering our employees and customers more convenient ways to get vaccinated and celebrate with their favorite menu item on us.”

For a complete list of McDonald’s pop-up vaccination sites, visit www.CAMcDEvents.com.

For more information on the COVID-19 vaccine or help finding appointments, visit VaccinateALL58.com.