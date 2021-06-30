Last day of Eisenhower Health’s COVID-19 drive through testing site

Coronavirus

Over the past 15 months, Eisenhower Health has administered over 45,000 coronavirus tests through their drive-through site.

The team at the drive-through site was made up of volunteers from Eisenhower Health. They worked through the summer heat and inclement weather while wearing multiple layers of personal protection equipment.



Starting tomorrow, Eisenhower Urgent Care locations across the valley will take on Eisenhower Health's pre-procedure testing, and symptomatic Eisenhower Health patients and employees requiring testing.



You can go here to for more information on how to get tested or for vaccine information.

Coming up at 5 and 6 p.m., News Channel 3's Marian Bouchot reports on the experience some of the on-site team members had and what kept them going.