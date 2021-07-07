Riverside County reports 1,242 new coronavirus cases & 8 deaths since Friday

Coronavirus

Riverside County released its first weekly COVID-19 report on Wednesday, revealing it's latest data since its last report on Friday.

County health officials announced last week that they would be changing from daily to weekly updates as it will provide a more accurate picture of coronavirus in the community. Officials added that the daily updates sometimes had numbers that were too small to even see the trends. ​

County health officials added that the vast majority of new cases and deaths they're seeing now are involving unvaccinated people.

New Cases

Riverside County reported 1,242 new coronavirus cases since Friday, bringing the total up to 303,062 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic.

County officials told News Channel 3 that they expected increases, following the June 15 reopening and the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

The Coachella Valley is reporting 207 new cases since Friday. This brings the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic up to 50,972.

The city of Coachella reported the most cases in that time period with 48 new cases. The city of Indio continues to report the highest total number of cases in the valley with 12,471 cases.

The county's current doubling time for cases is 197 days.

Riverside County reported 1,068 recoveries in the same time period. The county now has a total of 297,330 recoveries since the start of the pandemic.

COVID-Related Deaths

Riverside County reported 8 new deaths since Friday, bringing the total number of deaths to 4,648.

There were two deaths reported in the Coachella Valley. One in Indio and one in the community of Desert Palms.

Hospitalizations & ICU

There are currently 68 patients around the country hospitalized due to COVID-19. This is the most hospitalizations in the county since May 13, 2021, however it is well below the number we were at on this day last year. On July 7, 2020, Riverside County recorded 518 COVID hospitalizations.

The total number of COVID patients in the ICU decreased by 1 patient, bringing the total down to 12 patients. On this day last year, the county reported 130 patients in the ICU.

Riverside County COVID Vaccine Data

According to Riverside County, 54.2% of the county's population (or 1,140,069 people) are either partially of fully vaccinated.

48.6% of the population, or 985,695 residents, are fully vaccinated.

COVID vaccine clinics are open across Riverside County for all residents 16 and older. You can schedule an appointment at: https://www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine.

Seniors who need assistance can dial 2-1-1.

Those who register must show proof of age/employment at the time of appointment.

Residents under 18 must have a parent or guardian with them when arriving to their vaccine appointment.

Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 07/07/21)

· Bermuda Dunes

Confirmed Cases: 656

Deaths: 10

Recovered: 642



· Cabazon

Confirmed Cases: 325

Deaths: 7

Recovered: 317



· Cathedral City

Confirmed Cases: 7,224

Deaths: 113

Recoveries: 7,092



· Coachella

Confirmed Cases: 7,989

Deaths: 97

Recovered: 7,879



· Desert Edge

Confirmed Cases: 345

Deaths: 16

Recovered: 329



· Desert Hot Springs

Confirmed Cases: 4,296

Deaths: 73

Recovered: 4,206



· Desert Palms

Confirmed Cases: 259

Deaths: 24

Recovered: 235



· Garnet

Confirmed Cases: 894

Deaths: 20

Recovered: 874



· Indian Wells

Confirmed Cases: 199

Deaths: 6

Recovered: 192



· Indio

Confirmed Cases: 12,471

Deaths: 226

Recoveries: 12,208



· La Quinta

Confirmed Cases: 3,501

Deaths: 61

Recovered: 3,425



· Mecca

Confirmed Cases: 1,135

Deaths: 19

Recovered: 1,116



· North Shore

Confirmed Cases: 360

Deaths: 1

Recovered: 358



· Oasis

Confirmed Cases: 879

Deaths: 9

Recovered: 870



· Palm Desert

Confirmed Cases: 4,038

Deaths: 119

Recovered: 3,902



· Palm Springs

Confirmed Cases: 3,801

Deaths: 128

Recovered: 3,662



· Rancho Mirage

Confirmed Cases: 1,115

Deaths: 50

Recovered: 1,062



· Sky Valley

Confirmed Cases: 223

Deaths: 5

Recovered: 217



· Thermal

Confirmed Cases: 476

Deaths: 9

Recovered: 467



· Thousand Palms

Confirmed Cases: 1,054

Deaths: 9

Recovered: 1,041



· County Jails

There are 946 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 941 recoveries.·



· State Jails

There are 5,482 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 5,472 recoveries.