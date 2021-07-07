Riverside County reports 1,242 new coronavirus cases & 8 deaths since Friday
Riverside County released its first weekly COVID-19 report on Wednesday, revealing it's latest data since its last report on Friday.
County health officials announced last week that they would be changing from daily to weekly updates as it will provide a more accurate picture of coronavirus in the community. Officials added that the daily updates sometimes had numbers that were too small to even see the trends.
County health officials added that the vast majority of new cases and deaths they're seeing now are involving unvaccinated people.
New Cases
Riverside County reported 1,242 new coronavirus cases since Friday, bringing the total up to 303,062 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic.
County officials told News Channel 3 that they expected increases, following the June 15 reopening and the Fourth of July holiday weekend.
The Coachella Valley is reporting 207 new cases since Friday. This brings the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic up to 50,972.
The city of Coachella reported the most cases in that time period with 48 new cases. The city of Indio continues to report the highest total number of cases in the valley with 12,471 cases.
The county's current doubling time for cases is 197 days.
Riverside County reported 1,068 recoveries in the same time period. The county now has a total of 297,330 recoveries since the start of the pandemic.
COVID-Related Deaths
Riverside County reported 8 new deaths since Friday, bringing the total number of deaths to 4,648.
There were two deaths reported in the Coachella Valley. One in Indio and one in the community of Desert Palms.
Hospitalizations & ICU
There are currently 68 patients around the country hospitalized due to COVID-19. This is the most hospitalizations in the county since May 13, 2021, however it is well below the number we were at on this day last year. On July 7, 2020, Riverside County recorded 518 COVID hospitalizations.
The total number of COVID patients in the ICU decreased by 1 patient, bringing the total down to 12 patients. On this day last year, the county reported 130 patients in the ICU.
Riverside County COVID Vaccine Data
According to Riverside County, 54.2% of the county's population (or 1,140,069 people) are either partially of fully vaccinated.
48.6% of the population, or 985,695 residents, are fully vaccinated.
COVID vaccine clinics are open across Riverside County for all residents 16 and older. You can schedule an appointment at: https://www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine.
Seniors who need assistance can dial 2-1-1.
Those who register must show proof of age/employment at the time of appointment.
Residents under 18 must have a parent or guardian with them when arriving to their vaccine appointment.
Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 07/07/21)
· Bermuda Dunes
Confirmed Cases: 656
Deaths: 10
Recovered: 642
· Cabazon
Confirmed Cases: 325
Deaths: 7
Recovered: 317
· Cathedral City
Confirmed Cases: 7,224
Deaths: 113
Recoveries: 7,092
· Coachella
Confirmed Cases: 7,989
Deaths: 97
Recovered: 7,879
· Desert Edge
Confirmed Cases: 345
Deaths: 16
Recovered: 329
· Desert Hot Springs
Confirmed Cases: 4,296
Deaths: 73
Recovered: 4,206
· Desert Palms
Confirmed Cases: 259
Deaths: 24
Recovered: 235
· Garnet
Confirmed Cases: 894
Deaths: 20
Recovered: 874
· Indian Wells
Confirmed Cases: 199
Deaths: 6
Recovered: 192
· Indio
Confirmed Cases: 12,471
Deaths: 226
Recoveries: 12,208
· La Quinta
Confirmed Cases: 3,501
Deaths: 61
Recovered: 3,425
· Mecca
Confirmed Cases: 1,135
Deaths: 19
Recovered: 1,116
· North Shore
Confirmed Cases: 360
Deaths: 1
Recovered: 358
· Oasis
Confirmed Cases: 879
Deaths: 9
Recovered: 870
· Palm Desert
Confirmed Cases: 4,038
Deaths: 119
Recovered: 3,902
· Palm Springs
Confirmed Cases: 3,801
Deaths: 128
Recovered: 3,662
· Rancho Mirage
Confirmed Cases: 1,115
Deaths: 50
Recovered: 1,062
· Sky Valley
Confirmed Cases: 223
Deaths: 5
Recovered: 217
· Thermal
Confirmed Cases: 476
Deaths: 9
Recovered: 467
· Thousand Palms
Confirmed Cases: 1,054
Deaths: 9
Recovered: 1,041
· County Jails
There are 946 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 941 recoveries.·
· State Jails
There are 5,482 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 5,472 recoveries.
