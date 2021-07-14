RivCo weekly COVID update: 1,337 new cases, 26 hospitalizations; County passes 1 mil fully vaccinated residents
Riverside County released its weekly COVID-19 report on Wednesday.
This week's county data came back with number down across the board, however, that does not appear to be a sign of downward trends when comes to COVID cases.
When looking at the number the cases, deaths, and even recoveries all came back with negative numbers.
County spokesperson Jose Arballo Jr said this is due to continued issues with state reconciliation.
``The state is continuing its data reconciliation, and the number changes are a result of that," Arballo told City News Service.
New Cases
Riverside County reported 1,337 new coronavirus cases since Wednesday.
Despite the weekly increase, the total number of cases in the county overall went from 303,062 to 302,069 due to state reconciliation.
The county's overall test positivity rate also went up from the last week. This week, the county has a 4.3% positivity rate, up 1.3% from last week. Despite the increase in positivity rate, the number is still well below where we were at nearly any point in the past 18 months. However, the data appears to be trending upwards.
Riverside County reported -1,409 recoveries over the past week due to issues with state reconciliation. The county now has a total of 295,921 recoveries since the start of the pandemic.
COVID-Related Deaths
Riverside County reported 1 less death than last week,, bringing the total number of deaths to 4,647.
There were two new deaths reported in the Coachella Valley however. One in Palm Springs and one in Desert Hot Springs.
Hospitalizations & ICU
There are currently 90 patients around the country hospitalized due to COVID-19. This is up 26 patients over the past week.
This is the most hospitalizations in the county since April 15, 2021, however it is well below the number we were at this point last year. On July 14, 2020, Riverside County recorded 536 COVID hospitalizations.
The total number of COVID patients in the ICU increased by 2 patients, bringing the total to 14 patients. On this day last year, the county reported 136 patients in the ICU.
Riverside County COVID Vaccine Data
According to Riverside County, 54.8% of the county's population (or 1,153,567 people) are either partially of fully vaccinated.
47.6% of the population, or 1,001,664 residents, are fully vaccinated.
COVID vaccine clinics are open across Riverside County for all residents 16 and older. You can schedule an appointment at: https://www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine.
Seniors who need assistance can dial 2-1-1.
Those who register must show proof of age/employment at the time of appointment.
Residents under 18 must have a parent or guardian with them when arriving to their vaccine appointment.
Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 07/14/21)
· Bermuda Dunes
Confirmed Cases: 669
Deaths: 10
Recovered: 656
· Cabazon
Confirmed Cases: 329
Deaths: 7
Recovered: 319
· Cathedral City
Confirmed Cases: 7,194
Deaths: 113
Recoveries: 7,060
· Coachella
Confirmed Cases: 7,970
Deaths: 97
Recovered: 7,857
· Desert Edge
Confirmed Cases: 350
Deaths: 16
Recovered: 331
· Desert Hot Springs
Confirmed Cases: 4,279
Deaths: 74
Recovered: 4,193
· Desert Palms
Confirmed Cases: 265
Deaths: 24
Recovered: 240
· Garnet
Confirmed Cases: 894
Deaths: 20
Recovered: 870
· Indian Wells
Confirmed Cases: 201
Deaths: 6
Recovered: 191
· Indio
Confirmed Cases: 12,437
Deaths: 225
Recoveries: 12,171
· La Quinta
Confirmed Cases: 3,496
Deaths: 59
Recovered: 3,413
· Mecca
Confirmed Cases: 1,134
Deaths: 19
Recovered: 1,113
· North Shore
Confirmed Cases: 361
Deaths: 1
Recovered: 360
· Oasis
Confirmed Cases: 892
Deaths: 9
Recovered: 879
· Palm Desert
Confirmed Cases: 4,026
Deaths: 119
Recovered: 3,879
· Palm Springs
Confirmed Cases: 3,815
Deaths: 129
Recovered: 3,663
· Rancho Mirage
Confirmed Cases: 1,113
Deaths: 50
Recovered: 1,057
· Sky Valley
Confirmed Cases: 227
Deaths: 5
Recovered: 218
· Thermal
Confirmed Cases: 475
Deaths: 9
Recovered: 465
· Thousand Palms
Confirmed Cases: 1,064
Deaths: 9
Recovered: 1,050
· County Jails
There are 945 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 940 recoveries.·
· State Jails
There are 5,477 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 5,466 recoveries.
