RivCo weekly COVID update: 1,337 new cases, 26 hospitalizations; County passes 1 mil fully vaccinated residents

Riverside County released its weekly COVID-19 report on Wednesday.

This week's county data came back with number down across the board, however, that does not appear to be a sign of downward trends when comes to COVID cases.

When looking at the number the cases, deaths, and even recoveries all came back with negative numbers.

County spokesperson Jose Arballo Jr said this is due to continued issues with state reconciliation.

``The state is continuing its data reconciliation, and the number changes are a result of that," Arballo told City News Service.

Due to ongoing State data reconciliation activities, many previously reported cases have been removed resulting in overall decreases in cumulative numbers.

New Cases

Riverside County reported 1,337 new coronavirus cases since Wednesday.

Despite the weekly increase, the total number of cases in the county overall went from 303,062 to 302,069 due to state reconciliation.

The county's overall test positivity rate also went up from the last week. This week, the county has a 4.3% positivity rate, up 1.3% from last week. Despite the increase in positivity rate, the number is still well below where we were at nearly any point in the past 18 months. However, the data appears to be trending upwards.

Riverside County reported -1,409 recoveries over the past week due to issues with state reconciliation. The county now has a total of 295,921 recoveries since the start of the pandemic.

COVID-Related Deaths

Riverside County reported 1 less death than last week,, bringing the total number of deaths to 4,647.

There were two new deaths reported in the Coachella Valley however. One in Palm Springs and one in Desert Hot Springs.

Hospitalizations & ICU

There are currently 90 patients around the country hospitalized due to COVID-19. This is up 26 patients over the past week.

This is the most hospitalizations in the county since April 15, 2021, however it is well below the number we were at this point last year. On July 14, 2020, Riverside County recorded 536 COVID hospitalizations.

The total number of COVID patients in the ICU increased by 2 patients, bringing the total to 14 patients. On this day last year, the county reported 136 patients in the ICU.

Riverside County COVID Vaccine Data

According to Riverside County, 54.8% of the county's population (or 1,153,567 people) are either partially of fully vaccinated.

47.6% of the population, or 1,001,664 residents, are fully vaccinated.

COVID vaccine clinics are open across Riverside County for all residents 16 and older. You can schedule an appointment at: https://www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine.

Seniors who need assistance can dial 2-1-1.

Those who register must show proof of age/employment at the time of appointment.

Residents under 18 must have a parent or guardian with them when arriving to their vaccine appointment.

Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 07/14/21)

· Bermuda Dunes

Confirmed Cases: 669

Deaths: 10

Recovered: 656



· Cabazon

Confirmed Cases: 329

Deaths: 7

Recovered: 319



· Cathedral City

Confirmed Cases: 7,194

Deaths: 113

Recoveries: 7,060



· Coachella

Confirmed Cases: 7,970

Deaths: 97

Recovered: 7,857



· Desert Edge

Confirmed Cases: 350

Deaths: 16

Recovered: 331



· Desert Hot Springs

Confirmed Cases: 4,279

Deaths: 74

Recovered: 4,193



· Desert Palms

Confirmed Cases: 265

Deaths: 24

Recovered: 240



· Garnet

Confirmed Cases: 894

Deaths: 20

Recovered: 870



· Indian Wells

Confirmed Cases: 201

Deaths: 6

Recovered: 191



· Indio

Confirmed Cases: 12,437

Deaths: 225

Recoveries: 12,171



· La Quinta

Confirmed Cases: 3,496

Deaths: 59

Recovered: 3,413



· Mecca

Confirmed Cases: 1,134

Deaths: 19

Recovered: 1,113



· North Shore

Confirmed Cases: 361

Deaths: 1

Recovered: 360



· Oasis

Confirmed Cases: 892

Deaths: 9

Recovered: 879



· Palm Desert

Confirmed Cases: 4,026

Deaths: 119

Recovered: 3,879



· Palm Springs

Confirmed Cases: 3,815

Deaths: 129

Recovered: 3,663



· Rancho Mirage

Confirmed Cases: 1,113

Deaths: 50

Recovered: 1,057



· Sky Valley

Confirmed Cases: 227

Deaths: 5

Recovered: 218



· Thermal

Confirmed Cases: 475

Deaths: 9

Recovered: 465



· Thousand Palms

Confirmed Cases: 1,064

Deaths: 9

Recovered: 1,050



· County Jails

There are 945 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 940 recoveries.·



· State Jails

There are 5,477 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 5,466 recoveries.