Riverside County reports 683 new cases, 6 hospitalizations, & 257 recoveries since Thursday

Coronavirus

Riverside County reported 452 new cases over the past 24 hours. This brings the total of number of COVID death in the county to 305,195.

The county reported 1 COVID death over the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 4,658.

The number of recoveries in Riverside County increased by 257, bringing the total up to 297,501.

There were also 6 additional COVID-related hospitalizations (166 total) and no additional people in the ICU (32 total) over the past 24 hours.

166 marks the most COVID-related hospitalizations since March 22, 2021 (145).

Riverside County's vaccination data has yet to be updated with today's data.

Riverside County reported 3,225 additional residents who are either partially or full vaccinated from Wednesday to Thursday. The county reports that a total of 1,179,11 residents 12+ (or 56.0% of the county population) are either partially or full vaccinated.

48.7% of the county's population, or 1,025,537 residents, are full vaccinated. That's up 22,966 people between Wednesday and Thursday.

COVID vaccine clinics are open across Riverside County for all residents 16 and older. You can schedule an appointment at: https://www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine.

Seniors who need assistance can dial 2-1-1. Those who register must show proof of age/employment at the time of appointment. Residents under 18 must have a parent or guardian with them when arriving to their vaccine appointment.

Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 07/21/21)

County officials noted that while the main numbers will be updated daily once again, the county map showing cases in cities will continue to only be updated on Wednesdays.

· Bermuda Dunes

Confirmed Cases: 677

Deaths: 10

Recovered: 660



· Cabazon

Confirmed Cases: 331

Deaths: 7

Recovered: 321



· Cathedral City

Confirmed Cases: 7,218

Deaths: 113

Recoveries: 7,072



· Coachella

Confirmed Cases: 7,991

Deaths: 97

Recovered: 7,872



· Desert Edge

Confirmed Cases: 351

Deaths: 16

Recovered: 331



· Desert Hot Springs

Confirmed Cases: 4,314

Deaths: 74

Recovered: 4,206



· Desert Palms

Confirmed Cases: 266

Deaths: 25

Recovered: 240



· Garnet

Confirmed Cases: 899

Deaths: 20

Recovered: 871



· Indian Wells

Confirmed Cases: 201

Deaths: 6

Recovered: 193



· Indio

Confirmed Cases: 12,486

Deaths: 226

Recoveries: 12,204



· La Quinta

Confirmed Cases: 3,515

Deaths: 59

Recovered: 3,435



· Mecca

Confirmed Cases: 1,137

Deaths: 19

Recovered: 1,114



· North Shore

Confirmed Cases: 361

Deaths: 1

Recovered: 360



· Oasis

Confirmed Cases: 895

Deaths: 8

Recovered: 885



· Palm Desert

Confirmed Cases: 4,056

Deaths: 119

Recovered: 3,894



· Palm Springs

Confirmed Cases: 3,855

Deaths: 129

Recovered: 3,677



· Rancho Mirage

Confirmed Cases: 1,124

Deaths: 50

Recovered: 1,063



· Sky Valley

Confirmed Cases: 227

Deaths: 5

Recovered: 221



· Thermal

Confirmed Cases: 477

Deaths: 9

Recovered: 465



· Thousand Palms

Confirmed Cases: 1,066

Deaths: 9

Recovered: 1,054



· County Jails

There are 948 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 940 recoveries.·



· State Jails

There are 5,479 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 5,464 recoveries.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coronavirus updates.