Riverside County reports 683 new cases, 6 hospitalizations, & 257 recoveries since Thursday
Riverside County reported 452 new cases over the past 24 hours. This brings the total of number of COVID death in the county to 305,195.
The county reported 1 COVID death over the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 4,658.
The number of recoveries in Riverside County increased by 257, bringing the total up to 297,501.
There were also 6 additional COVID-related hospitalizations (166 total) and no additional people in the ICU (32 total) over the past 24 hours.
166 marks the most COVID-related hospitalizations since March 22, 2021 (145).
Riverside County's vaccination data has yet to be updated with today's data.
Riverside County reported 3,225 additional residents who are either partially or full vaccinated from Wednesday to Thursday. The county reports that a total of 1,179,11 residents 12+ (or 56.0% of the county population) are either partially or full vaccinated.
48.7% of the county's population, or 1,025,537 residents, are full vaccinated. That's up 22,966 people between Wednesday and Thursday.
COVID vaccine clinics are open across Riverside County for all residents 16 and older. You can schedule an appointment at: https://www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine.
Seniors who need assistance can dial 2-1-1. Those who register must show proof of age/employment at the time of appointment. Residents under 18 must have a parent or guardian with them when arriving to their vaccine appointment.
Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 07/21/21)
County officials noted that while the main numbers will be updated daily once again, the county map showing cases in cities will continue to only be updated on Wednesdays.
· Bermuda Dunes
Confirmed Cases: 677
Deaths: 10
Recovered: 660
· Cabazon
Confirmed Cases: 331
Deaths: 7
Recovered: 321
· Cathedral City
Confirmed Cases: 7,218
Deaths: 113
Recoveries: 7,072
· Coachella
Confirmed Cases: 7,991
Deaths: 97
Recovered: 7,872
· Desert Edge
Confirmed Cases: 351
Deaths: 16
Recovered: 331
· Desert Hot Springs
Confirmed Cases: 4,314
Deaths: 74
Recovered: 4,206
· Desert Palms
Confirmed Cases: 266
Deaths: 25
Recovered: 240
· Garnet
Confirmed Cases: 899
Deaths: 20
Recovered: 871
· Indian Wells
Confirmed Cases: 201
Deaths: 6
Recovered: 193
· Indio
Confirmed Cases: 12,486
Deaths: 226
Recoveries: 12,204
· La Quinta
Confirmed Cases: 3,515
Deaths: 59
Recovered: 3,435
· Mecca
Confirmed Cases: 1,137
Deaths: 19
Recovered: 1,114
· North Shore
Confirmed Cases: 361
Deaths: 1
Recovered: 360
· Oasis
Confirmed Cases: 895
Deaths: 8
Recovered: 885
· Palm Desert
Confirmed Cases: 4,056
Deaths: 119
Recovered: 3,894
· Palm Springs
Confirmed Cases: 3,855
Deaths: 129
Recovered: 3,677
· Rancho Mirage
Confirmed Cases: 1,124
Deaths: 50
Recovered: 1,063
· Sky Valley
Confirmed Cases: 227
Deaths: 5
Recovered: 221
· Thermal
Confirmed Cases: 477
Deaths: 9
Recovered: 465
· Thousand Palms
Confirmed Cases: 1,066
Deaths: 9
Recovered: 1,054
· County Jails
There are 948 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 940 recoveries.·
· State Jails
There are 5,479 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 5,464 recoveries.
