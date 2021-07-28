Coachella Valley reports 370 new cases and 1 death over the past week

Coronavirus

Coachella Valley's coronavirus data was updated for this week, showing a slight increase from the average number of cases reported over the past month.

There were 370 new cases reported in the Coachella Valley since last Wednesday. This brings the total number of cases up to 51,481.

City Case Total This Week for Valley Cities:

Indio: +87

Palm Springs: 57

Cathedral City: +52

Desert Hot Springs : +31

Palm Desert: +37

Rancho Mirage: +18

Coachella: +18

La Quinta: +38

Indian Wells: +5

There was no update available on Riverside County's case totals, as county officials said there was an issue with the obtaining some of the data. This issue also affected data on deaths and recoveries.

On Tuesday, the county reported 1,247 new cases over the past 24 hours. There is a total of 306,836 COVID cases in the county.

The county has reported more than 5,000 new coronavirus cases since July 1. The county's case rate has gone from 1.5 to 7.1 in the span of a month.

Supervisor Karen Spiegel noted on Tuesday that the county has no plans for a mask mandate at this time.

"At this time there is no intention," Spiegel said, "I have no intention at all... it's a very challenging situation."

The meeting took place at the same time as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced it is recommending vaccinated people wear masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the coronavirus is surging.

On Wednesday, California public health officials aligned with the CDC's mask guidance.

"The Delta variant has caused a sharp increase in hospitalizations and case rates across the state," Dr. Tomás J. Aragón, CDPH director and state public health officer, said in a statement. "We are recommending masking in

indoor public places to slow the spread while we continue efforts to get more Californians vaccinated.''

Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Diego counties are all currently listed by the CDC as having ``high'' transmission rates

CDC's Level of Community Transmission in the SoCal region

Riverside County hasn't reported many cases of the Delta variant among residents. According to the county's data, as of July 28, there have been 26 cases of the Delta variant reported. That's up 1 case from last week.

The county's case rate increased by .8, going from 10.7 to 11.5 over the past 24 hours. The positivity rate increased by .7% as well, bringing that number to 7.1%.

The case rate would've put the county in the "purple" tier if California still had its four-color tier system.

There have been 4,659 COVID deaths and 298,023 recoveries since the start of the pandemic.

There were 4 additional COVID-related hospitalizations over the past 24 hours. With today's additions, the county now has 226 hospitalizations.

There were also 7 additional people admitted into the ICU over the past 24 hours. The total number of patients has grown to 54.

Riverside County reported an additional 3,229 residents who are either partially or fully vaccinated. This means there are now 1,196,325 residents who are partially or fully vaccinated. This accounts for 56.9% of the eligible population.

Over the past 24 hours, the county reported that an additional 2,899 residents are fully vaccinated. This accounts for 49.1% of the county's population, or 1,033,988 residents.

According to the Desert Healthcare District, one-third of the Coachella Valley's population has yet to be vaccinated. This accounts for 139,000 age-eligible residents.

COVID vaccine clinics are open across Riverside County for all residents 16 and older. You can schedule an appointment at: https://www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine.

Seniors who need assistance can dial 2-1-1. Those who register must show proof of age/employment at the time of appointment. Residents under 18 must have a parent or guardian with them when arriving to their vaccine appointment.

Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 07/28/21)

· Bermuda Dunes

Confirmed Cases: 683

Deaths: 10

Recovered: 660



· Cabazon

Confirmed Cases: 332

Deaths: 7

Recovered: 322



· Cathedral City

Confirmed Cases: 7,270

Deaths: 113

Recoveries: 7,083



· Coachella

Confirmed Cases: 8,009

Deaths: 97

Recovered: 7,884



· Desert Edge

Confirmed Cases: 353

Deaths: 16

Recovered: 331



· Desert Hot Springs

Confirmed Cases: 4,345

Deaths: 74

Recovered: 4,221



· Desert Palms

Confirmed Cases: 268

Deaths: 25

Recovered: 240



· Garnet

Confirmed Cases: 906

Deaths: 20

Recovered: 877



· Indian Wells

Confirmed Cases: 206

Deaths: 6

Recovered: 194



· Indio

Confirmed Cases: 12,573

Deaths: 227

Recoveries: 12,229



· La Quinta

Confirmed Cases: 3,553

Deaths: 59

Recovered: 3,446



· Mecca

Confirmed Cases: 1,138

Deaths: 19

Recovered: 1,115



· North Shore

Confirmed Cases: 361

Deaths: 1

Recovered: 360



· Oasis

Confirmed Cases: 897

Deaths: 8

Recovered: 886



· Palm Desert

Confirmed Cases: 4,093

Deaths: 119

Recovered: 3,908



· Palm Springs

Confirmed Cases: 3,912

Deaths: 129

Recovered: 3,693



· Rancho Mirage

Confirmed Cases: 1,142

Deaths: 50

Recovered: 1,068



· Sky Valley

Confirmed Cases: 227

Deaths: 5

Recovered: 222



· Thermal

Confirmed Cases: 477

Deaths: 9

Recovered: 466



· Thousand Palms

Confirmed Cases: 1,073

Deaths: 9

Recovered: 1,056



· County Jails

There are 948 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 939 recoveries.·



· State Jails

There are 5,480 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 5,467 recoveries.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coronavirus updates.