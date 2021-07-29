Riverside County reports 1,086 new cases, 0 deaths, & 1,006 recoveries since Tuesday

Coronavirus

Riverside County reported an increase of over 1,000 new coronavirus cases and recoveries over the past 48 hours.

The county did not report cases, recoveries, and deaths on Wednesday due to an issue obtaining data, however, that issue has been solved.

There were 1,086 new cases reported in Riverside County since Tuesday, bringing the number up to 307,922. The county has reported more than 6,000 new coronavirus cases since July 1.

The county's case rate once again increased over the past 24 hours. On Wednesday, the case rate was 11.5, it has now gone up to 12.9.

The county's case rate has gone from 2.0 to 12.9 over the course of July.

On Wednesday, Riverside County joined the CDC and the state's Department of Public Health in recommending indoor masking regardless of vaccination status.

Supervisor Karen Spiegel noted on Tuesday that the county has no plans for a mask mandate at this time.

"At this time there is no intention," Spiegel said, "I have no intention at all... it's a very challenging situation."

The CDC's recommendation is for parts of the U.S. where the coronavirus is surging. Riverside, Los Angeles, Orange, and San Diego counties are all currently listed by the CDC as having high transmission rates.

CDC's Level of Community Transmission in the SoCal region

Riverside County hasn't reported many cases of the Delta variant among residents. According to the county's data, as of July 28, there have been 26 cases of the Delta variant reported. That's up 1 case from last week.

There have been 4,659 COVID deaths and 298,023 recoveries since the start of the pandemic.

There were 18 additional COVID-related hospitalizations over the past 24 hours. With today's additions, the county now has 246 hospitalizations.

There were also 7 additional people admitted into the ICU over the past 24 hours. The total number of patients has grown to 61.

Riverside County reported an additional 5,202 residents who are either partially or fully vaccinated. This means there are now 1,201,157 residents who are partially or fully vaccinated. This accounts for 57.1% of the eligible population.

Over the past 24 hours, the county reported that an additional 3,006 residents are fully vaccinated. This accounts for 49.5% of the county's population, or 1,041,379 residents.

According to the Desert Healthcare District, one-third of the Coachella Valley's population has yet to be vaccinated. This accounts for 139,000 age-eligible residents.

COVID vaccine clinics are open across Riverside County for all residents 16 and older. You can schedule an appointment at: https://www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine.

Seniors who need assistance can dial 2-1-1. Those who register must show proof of age/employment at the time of appointment. Residents under 18 must have a parent or guardian with them when arriving to their vaccine appointment.

Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 07/28/21)

Valley cases are updated every Wednesday

· Bermuda Dunes

Confirmed Cases: 683

Deaths: 10

Recovered: 660



· Cabazon

Confirmed Cases: 332

Deaths: 7

Recovered: 322



· Cathedral City

Confirmed Cases: 7,270

Deaths: 113

Recoveries: 7,083



· Coachella

Confirmed Cases: 8,009

Deaths: 97

Recovered: 7,884



· Desert Edge

Confirmed Cases: 353

Deaths: 16

Recovered: 331



· Desert Hot Springs

Confirmed Cases: 4,345

Deaths: 74

Recovered: 4,221



· Desert Palms

Confirmed Cases: 268

Deaths: 25

Recovered: 240



· Garnet

Confirmed Cases: 906

Deaths: 20

Recovered: 877



· Indian Wells

Confirmed Cases: 206

Deaths: 6

Recovered: 194



· Indio

Confirmed Cases: 12,573

Deaths: 227

Recoveries: 12,229



· La Quinta

Confirmed Cases: 3,553

Deaths: 59

Recovered: 3,446



· Mecca

Confirmed Cases: 1,138

Deaths: 19

Recovered: 1,115



· North Shore

Confirmed Cases: 361

Deaths: 1

Recovered: 360



· Oasis

Confirmed Cases: 897

Deaths: 8

Recovered: 886



· Palm Desert

Confirmed Cases: 4,093

Deaths: 119

Recovered: 3,908



· Palm Springs

Confirmed Cases: 3,912

Deaths: 129

Recovered: 3,693



· Rancho Mirage

Confirmed Cases: 1,142

Deaths: 50

Recovered: 1,068



· Sky Valley

Confirmed Cases: 227

Deaths: 5

Recovered: 222



· Thermal

Confirmed Cases: 477

Deaths: 9

Recovered: 466



· Thousand Palms

Confirmed Cases: 1,073

Deaths: 9

Recovered: 1,056



· County Jails

There are 948 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 939 recoveries.·



· State Jails

There are 5,480 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 5,467 recoveries.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coronavirus updates.