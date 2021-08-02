Riverside County reports 671 new cases, 5 deaths, & 27 hospitalizations since Friday

Coronavirus

Riverside County reported an increase of 671 new coronavirus cases and recoveries over the weekend. This brings the total number of cases up to 309,217.

The county's case rate once again increased over the past 24 hours. On Wednesday, the case rate was 14.2, it has now gone up to 16.9.

Riverside County hasn't reported many cases of the Delta variant among residents. According to the county's data, as of July 28, there have been 26 cases of the Delta variant reported. That's up 1 case from last week.

There were 5 additional COVID-19 deaths reported across Riverside County, bringing the total to 4,667 COVID deaths.

There were also 911 recoveries reported over the weekend. There are a total of 300,387 recoveries in the county.

There were 27 additional COVID-related hospitalizations over the weekend. With today's additions, the county now has 288 hospitalizations.

There were also 8 additional people admitted into the ICU. The total number of patients has grown to 73.

Riverside County is currently at 49.9% of its eligible residents being fully vaccinated.

According to the county, 1,050,647 residents are full vaccinated. There are a total of 1,214,172 residents who are either partially or fully vaccinated.

COVID vaccine clinics are open across Riverside County for all residents 16 and older. You can schedule an appointment at: https://www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine.

Seniors who need assistance can dial 2-1-1. Those who register must show proof of age/employment at the time of appointment. Residents under 18 must have a parent or guardian with them when arriving to their vaccine appointment.

Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 07/28/21)

Valley cases are updated every Wednesday

· Bermuda Dunes

Confirmed Cases: 683

Deaths: 10

Recovered: 660



· Cabazon

Confirmed Cases: 332

Deaths: 7

Recovered: 322



· Cathedral City

Confirmed Cases: 7,270

Deaths: 113

Recoveries: 7,083



· Coachella

Confirmed Cases: 8,009

Deaths: 97

Recovered: 7,884



· Desert Edge

Confirmed Cases: 353

Deaths: 16

Recovered: 331



· Desert Hot Springs

Confirmed Cases: 4,345

Deaths: 74

Recovered: 4,221



· Desert Palms

Confirmed Cases: 268

Deaths: 25

Recovered: 240



· Garnet

Confirmed Cases: 906

Deaths: 20

Recovered: 877



· Indian Wells

Confirmed Cases: 206

Deaths: 6

Recovered: 194



· Indio

Confirmed Cases: 12,573

Deaths: 227

Recoveries: 12,229



· La Quinta

Confirmed Cases: 3,553

Deaths: 59

Recovered: 3,446



· Mecca

Confirmed Cases: 1,138

Deaths: 19

Recovered: 1,115



· North Shore

Confirmed Cases: 361

Deaths: 1

Recovered: 360



· Oasis

Confirmed Cases: 897

Deaths: 8

Recovered: 886



· Palm Desert

Confirmed Cases: 4,093

Deaths: 119

Recovered: 3,908



· Palm Springs

Confirmed Cases: 3,912

Deaths: 129

Recovered: 3,693



· Rancho Mirage

Confirmed Cases: 1,142

Deaths: 50

Recovered: 1,068



· Sky Valley

Confirmed Cases: 227

Deaths: 5

Recovered: 222



· Thermal

Confirmed Cases: 477

Deaths: 9

Recovered: 466



· Thousand Palms

Confirmed Cases: 1,073

Deaths: 9

Recovered: 1,056



· County Jails

There are 948 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 939 recoveries.·



· State Jails

There are 5,480 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 5,467 recoveries.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coronavirus updates.