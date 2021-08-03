Riverside County reports 2,025 cases & 52 hospitalizations; County reaches 50% full vaccinations
Riverside County reported an increase of 2,025 new coronavirus cases since Monday. This brings the total number of cases up to 311,242
The county's case rate once again increased over the past 24 hours. On Monday, the case rate was 16.9, it has now gone up to 17.4.
The county is reporting a positivity rate of 9.3%.
There were no additional COVID-19 deaths reported across Riverside County. The county has a total to 4,667 COVID deaths.
There were also 113 recoveries reported over the past 24 hours. There are a total of 300,500 recoveries in the county.
There were 52 additional COVID-related hospitalizations over the past 24 hours. With today's additions, the county now has 340 hospitalizations.
There were also 1 additional people admitted into the ICU. The total number of patients has grown to 74.
Riverside County reached 50% of full vaccination among its eligible residents.
According to the county, 1,052,430 residents are full vaccinated.
A total of 1,217,295 residents, or 57.9%, are either partially or fully vaccinated.
COVID vaccine clinics are open across Riverside County for all residents 16 and older. You can schedule an appointment at: https://www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine.
Seniors who need assistance can dial 2-1-1. Those who register must show proof of age/employment at the time of appointment. Residents under 18 must have a parent or guardian with them when arriving to their vaccine appointment.
Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 07/28/21)
Valley cases are updated every Wednesday
· Bermuda Dunes
Confirmed Cases: 683
Deaths: 10
Recovered: 660
· Cabazon
Confirmed Cases: 332
Deaths: 7
Recovered: 322
· Cathedral City
Confirmed Cases: 7,270
Deaths: 113
Recoveries: 7,083
· Coachella
Confirmed Cases: 8,009
Deaths: 97
Recovered: 7,884
· Desert Edge
Confirmed Cases: 353
Deaths: 16
Recovered: 331
· Desert Hot Springs
Confirmed Cases: 4,345
Deaths: 74
Recovered: 4,221
· Desert Palms
Confirmed Cases: 268
Deaths: 25
Recovered: 240
· Garnet
Confirmed Cases: 906
Deaths: 20
Recovered: 877
· Indian Wells
Confirmed Cases: 206
Deaths: 6
Recovered: 194
· Indio
Confirmed Cases: 12,573
Deaths: 227
Recoveries: 12,229
· La Quinta
Confirmed Cases: 3,553
Deaths: 59
Recovered: 3,446
· Mecca
Confirmed Cases: 1,138
Deaths: 19
Recovered: 1,115
· North Shore
Confirmed Cases: 361
Deaths: 1
Recovered: 360
· Oasis
Confirmed Cases: 897
Deaths: 8
Recovered: 886
· Palm Desert
Confirmed Cases: 4,093
Deaths: 119
Recovered: 3,908
· Palm Springs
Confirmed Cases: 3,912
Deaths: 129
Recovered: 3,693
· Rancho Mirage
Confirmed Cases: 1,142
Deaths: 50
Recovered: 1,068
· Sky Valley
Confirmed Cases: 227
Deaths: 5
Recovered: 222
· Thermal
Confirmed Cases: 477
Deaths: 9
Recovered: 466
· Thousand Palms
Confirmed Cases: 1,073
Deaths: 9
Recovered: 1,056
· County Jails
There are 948 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 939 recoveries.·
· State Jails
There are 5,480 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 5,467 recoveries.
