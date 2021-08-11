Riverside County reports 1,409 new cases, 5 deaths, & 1,218 recoveries since Tuesday

Coronavirus

NEW CASES

Over the past 24 hours, the county reported 1,409 new coronavirus cases. This brings the total number of cases up to 317,814.

Every Wednesday, the county releases data for the Coachella Valley. Since last Wednesday, the valley has reported 884 new cases (53,000 in total) and 1 death (997 in total).

The death was reported in the city of Desert Hot Springs.

Desert Hot Springs: +70

Palm Springs: +121

Cathedral City: +135

Rancho Mirage: +33

Palm Desert: +133

Indian Wells: +3

La Quinta: +83

Indio: +171

Coachella: +54

The county is reporting a case rate of 26.3 per 100K resident, up from 25.7 on Tuesday.

The county's positivity rate also increased, going from 11.6% to 11.7% over the past 24 hours.

Positivity rate at Eisenhower Health in Rancho Mirage (8/9/21)

Deaths and Recoveries

There were 5 additional COVID-19 deaths reported across Riverside County. The county has a total to 4,674 COVID deaths.

The county reported 1,218 additional recoveries over the past 24 hours. There are a total of 305,106 recoveries in the county.

Hospitalizations and ICU data

COVID-related hospitalizations increased by 14 over the past 24 hours. With today's additions, the county now has 489 hospitalizations, the highest amount reported since Feb. 20, 2021.

The county reported 2 fewer people admitted into the ICU. The total number of patients in the ICU is 85.

Vaccination Data

According to the county, 1,243,847 residents, or 59.1% of the eligible population, are partially or fully vaccinated. This is up by 2,870 residents since Tuesday.

A total of 1,068,869 residents, or 50.8%, are fully vaccinated. This is up by 1,803 residents since Tuesday.

COVID vaccine clinics are open across Riverside County for all residents 16 and older. You can schedule an appointment at: https://www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine.

Seniors who need assistance can dial 2-1-1. Those who register must show proof of age/employment at the time of appointment. Residents under 18 must have a parent or guardian with them when arriving to their vaccine appointment.

Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 08/11/21)

Valley cases are updated every Wednesday

· Bermuda Dunes

Confirmed Cases: 720

Deaths: 10

Recovered: 680



· Cabazon

Confirmed Cases: 336

Deaths: 7

Recovered: 325



· Cathedral City

Confirmed Cases: 7,482

Deaths: 113

Recoveries: 7,204



· Coachella

Confirmed Cases: 8,105

Deaths: 97

Recovered: 7,937



· Desert Edge

Confirmed Cases: 361

Deaths: 16

Recovered: 339



· Desert Hot Springs

Confirmed Cases: 4,459

Deaths: 75

Recovered: 4,296



· Desert Palms

Confirmed Cases: 283

Deaths: 25

Recovered: 249



· Garnet

Confirmed Cases: 924

Deaths: 20

Recovered: 890



· Indian Wells

Confirmed Cases: 210

Deaths: 6

Recovered: 202



· Indio

Confirmed Cases: 12,873

Deaths: 227

Recoveries: 12,424



· La Quinta

Confirmed Cases: 3,704

Deaths: 59

Recovered: 3,533



· Mecca

Confirmed Cases: 1,144

Deaths: 19

Recovered: 1,121



· North Shore

Confirmed Cases: 362

Deaths: 1

Recovered: 361



· Oasis

Confirmed Cases: 910

Deaths: 8

Recovered: 896



· Palm Desert

Confirmed Cases: 4,297

Deaths: 119

Recovered: 4,023



· Palm Springs

Confirmed Cases: 4,124

Deaths: 129

Recovered: 3,848



· Rancho Mirage

Confirmed Cases: 1,1207

Deaths: 50

Recovered: 1,109



· Sky Valley

Confirmed Cases: 235

Deaths: 5

Recovered: 225



· Thermal

Confirmed Cases: 486

Deaths: 9

Recovered: 470



· Thousand Palms

Confirmed Cases: 1,096

Deaths: 9

Recovered: 1,072



· County Jails

There are 950 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 941 recoveries.·



· State Jails

There are 5,483 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 5,475 recoveries.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coronavirus updates.