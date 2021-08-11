Riverside County reports 1,409 new cases, 5 deaths, & 1,218 recoveries since Tuesday
NEW CASES
Over the past 24 hours, the county reported 1,409 new coronavirus cases. This brings the total number of cases up to 317,814.
Every Wednesday, the county releases data for the Coachella Valley. Since last Wednesday, the valley has reported 884 new cases (53,000 in total) and 1 death (997 in total).
The death was reported in the city of Desert Hot Springs.
- Desert Hot Springs: +70
- Palm Springs: +121
- Cathedral City: +135
- Rancho Mirage: +33
- Palm Desert: +133
- Indian Wells: +3
- La Quinta: +83
- Indio: +171
- Coachella: +54
The county is reporting a case rate of 26.3 per 100K resident, up from 25.7 on Tuesday.
The county's positivity rate also increased, going from 11.6% to 11.7% over the past 24 hours.
Deaths and Recoveries
There were 5 additional COVID-19 deaths reported across Riverside County. The county has a total to 4,674 COVID deaths.
The county reported 1,218 additional recoveries over the past 24 hours. There are a total of 305,106 recoveries in the county.
Hospitalizations and ICU data
COVID-related hospitalizations increased by 14 over the past 24 hours. With today's additions, the county now has 489 hospitalizations, the highest amount reported since Feb. 20, 2021.
The county reported 2 fewer people admitted into the ICU. The total number of patients in the ICU is 85.
Vaccination Data
According to the county, 1,243,847 residents, or 59.1% of the eligible population, are partially or fully vaccinated. This is up by 2,870 residents since Tuesday.
A total of 1,068,869 residents, or 50.8%, are fully vaccinated. This is up by 1,803 residents since Tuesday.
COVID vaccine clinics are open across Riverside County for all residents 16 and older. You can schedule an appointment at: https://www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine.
Seniors who need assistance can dial 2-1-1. Those who register must show proof of age/employment at the time of appointment. Residents under 18 must have a parent or guardian with them when arriving to their vaccine appointment.
Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 08/11/21)
Valley cases are updated every Wednesday
· Bermuda Dunes
Confirmed Cases: 720
Deaths: 10
Recovered: 680
· Cabazon
Confirmed Cases: 336
Deaths: 7
Recovered: 325
· Cathedral City
Confirmed Cases: 7,482
Deaths: 113
Recoveries: 7,204
· Coachella
Confirmed Cases: 8,105
Deaths: 97
Recovered: 7,937
· Desert Edge
Confirmed Cases: 361
Deaths: 16
Recovered: 339
· Desert Hot Springs
Confirmed Cases: 4,459
Deaths: 75
Recovered: 4,296
· Desert Palms
Confirmed Cases: 283
Deaths: 25
Recovered: 249
· Garnet
Confirmed Cases: 924
Deaths: 20
Recovered: 890
· Indian Wells
Confirmed Cases: 210
Deaths: 6
Recovered: 202
· Indio
Confirmed Cases: 12,873
Deaths: 227
Recoveries: 12,424
· La Quinta
Confirmed Cases: 3,704
Deaths: 59
Recovered: 3,533
· Mecca
Confirmed Cases: 1,144
Deaths: 19
Recovered: 1,121
· North Shore
Confirmed Cases: 362
Deaths: 1
Recovered: 361
· Oasis
Confirmed Cases: 910
Deaths: 8
Recovered: 896
· Palm Desert
Confirmed Cases: 4,297
Deaths: 119
Recovered: 4,023
· Palm Springs
Confirmed Cases: 4,124
Deaths: 129
Recovered: 3,848
· Rancho Mirage
Confirmed Cases: 1,1207
Deaths: 50
Recovered: 1,109
· Sky Valley
Confirmed Cases: 235
Deaths: 5
Recovered: 225
· Thermal
Confirmed Cases: 486
Deaths: 9
Recovered: 470
· Thousand Palms
Confirmed Cases: 1,096
Deaths: 9
Recovered: 1,072
· County Jails
There are 950 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 941 recoveries.·
· State Jails
There are 5,483 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 5,475 recoveries.
