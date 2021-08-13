Riverside County reports 1,052 new cases, 6 deaths, 8 more patients in the ICU over the past 24 hours
NEW CASES
Over the past 24 hours, the county reported 1,052 new coronavirus cases. This brings the total number of cases up to 319,733.
This week, the county reported 4,871 cases.
The county is reporting a case rate of 28.8 per 100K residents, up from 27.5 on Thursday. The case rate was at 18.9 on Monday.
The county's positivity rate also increased, going from 12% to 12.1% over the past 24 hours. The positivity rate was at 10.1% on Monday.
Deaths and Recoveries
Riverside County reported 6 additional COVID-19 deaths since Thursday.
The county did not report any COVID-related deaths last week (Aug. 2-9), however, this week the county has reported 18 deaths.
The county has a total to 4,685 COVID deaths.
Today, the county reported 1,775 recoveries. There are a total of 308,164 recoveries in the county.
There were 4,275 recoveries reported this week.
Hospitalizations and ICU data
COVID-related hospitalizations decreased for the second day in a row, however, ICU patients saw a bigger increase once again.
Today, the county reported 4 fewer hospitalizations over the past 24 hours. The county now has a total of 479 hospitalizations, this is still the highest amount reported since Feb. 20, 2021.
The county reported 8 additional people admitted into the ICU. The total number of patients in the ICU is 97.
Vaccination Data
According to the county, 1,253,887 residents, or 59.6% of the eligible population, are partially or fully vaccinated. This is up by +4,289 residents since Thursday.
A total of 1,075,512 residents, or 51.1%, are fully vaccinated. This is up by 2,9223,721 residents since Thursday.
COVID vaccine clinics are open across Riverside County for all residents 16 and older. You can schedule an appointment at: https://www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine.
Seniors who need assistance can dial 2-1-1. Those who register must show proof of age/employment at the time of appointment. Residents under 18 must have a parent or guardian with them when arriving to their vaccine appointment.
Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 08/11/21)
Valley cases are updated every Wednesday
· Bermuda Dunes
Confirmed Cases: 720
Deaths: 10
Recovered: 680
· Cabazon
Confirmed Cases: 336
Deaths: 7
Recovered: 325
· Cathedral City
Confirmed Cases: 7,482
Deaths: 113
Recoveries: 7,204
· Coachella
Confirmed Cases: 8,105
Deaths: 97
Recovered: 7,937
· Desert Edge
Confirmed Cases: 361
Deaths: 16
Recovered: 339
· Desert Hot Springs
Confirmed Cases: 4,459
Deaths: 75
Recovered: 4,296
· Desert Palms
Confirmed Cases: 283
Deaths: 25
Recovered: 249
· Garnet
Confirmed Cases: 924
Deaths: 20
Recovered: 890
· Indian Wells
Confirmed Cases: 210
Deaths: 6
Recovered: 202
· Indio
Confirmed Cases: 12,873
Deaths: 227
Recoveries: 12,424
· La Quinta
Confirmed Cases: 3,704
Deaths: 59
Recovered: 3,533
· Mecca
Confirmed Cases: 1,144
Deaths: 19
Recovered: 1,121
· North Shore
Confirmed Cases: 362
Deaths: 1
Recovered: 361
· Oasis
Confirmed Cases: 910
Deaths: 8
Recovered: 896
· Palm Desert
Confirmed Cases: 4,297
Deaths: 119
Recovered: 4,023
· Palm Springs
Confirmed Cases: 4,124
Deaths: 129
Recovered: 3,848
· Rancho Mirage
Confirmed Cases: 1,1207
Deaths: 50
Recovered: 1,109
· Sky Valley
Confirmed Cases: 235
Deaths: 5
Recovered: 225
· Thermal
Confirmed Cases: 486
Deaths: 9
Recovered: 470
· Thousand Palms
Confirmed Cases: 1,096
Deaths: 9
Recovered: 1,072
· County Jails
There are 950 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 941 recoveries.·
· State Jails
There are 5,483 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 5,475 recoveries.
