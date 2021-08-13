Riverside County reports 1,052 new cases, 6 deaths, 8 more patients in the ICU over the past 24 hours

Coronavirus

NEW CASES

Over the past 24 hours, the county reported 1,052 new coronavirus cases. This brings the total number of cases up to 319,733.

This week, the county reported 4,871 cases.

Cases by month as of Aug. 12, 2021

The county is reporting a case rate of 28.8 per 100K residents, up from 27.5 on Thursday. The case rate was at 18.9 on Monday.

The county's positivity rate also increased, going from 12% to 12.1% over the past 24 hours. The positivity rate was at 10.1% on Monday.

Positivity rate at Eisenhower Health in Rancho Mirage (8/9/21)

Deaths and Recoveries

Riverside County reported 6 additional COVID-19 deaths since Thursday.

The county did not report any COVID-related deaths last week (Aug. 2-9), however, this week the county has reported 18 deaths.

The county has a total to 4,685 COVID deaths.

Today, the county reported 1,775 recoveries. There are a total of 308,164 recoveries in the county.

There were 4,275 recoveries reported this week.

Hospitalizations and ICU data

COVID-related hospitalizations decreased for the second day in a row, however, ICU patients saw a bigger increase once again.

Today, the county reported 4 fewer hospitalizations over the past 24 hours. The county now has a total of 479 hospitalizations, this is still the highest amount reported since Feb. 20, 2021.

The county reported 8 additional people admitted into the ICU. The total number of patients in the ICU is 97.

Vaccination Data

According to the county, 1,253,887 residents, or 59.6% of the eligible population, are partially or fully vaccinated. This is up by +4,289 residents since Thursday.

A total of 1,075,512 residents, or 51.1%, are fully vaccinated. This is up by 2,9223,721 residents since Thursday.

COVID vaccine clinics are open across Riverside County for all residents 16 and older. You can schedule an appointment at: https://www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine.

Seniors who need assistance can dial 2-1-1. Those who register must show proof of age/employment at the time of appointment. Residents under 18 must have a parent or guardian with them when arriving to their vaccine appointment.

Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 08/11/21)

Valley cases are updated every Wednesday

· Bermuda Dunes

Confirmed Cases: 720

Deaths: 10

Recovered: 680



· Cabazon

Confirmed Cases: 336

Deaths: 7

Recovered: 325



· Cathedral City

Confirmed Cases: 7,482

Deaths: 113

Recoveries: 7,204



· Coachella

Confirmed Cases: 8,105

Deaths: 97

Recovered: 7,937



· Desert Edge

Confirmed Cases: 361

Deaths: 16

Recovered: 339



· Desert Hot Springs

Confirmed Cases: 4,459

Deaths: 75

Recovered: 4,296



· Desert Palms

Confirmed Cases: 283

Deaths: 25

Recovered: 249



· Garnet

Confirmed Cases: 924

Deaths: 20

Recovered: 890



· Indian Wells

Confirmed Cases: 210

Deaths: 6

Recovered: 202



· Indio

Confirmed Cases: 12,873

Deaths: 227

Recoveries: 12,424



· La Quinta

Confirmed Cases: 3,704

Deaths: 59

Recovered: 3,533



· Mecca

Confirmed Cases: 1,144

Deaths: 19

Recovered: 1,121



· North Shore

Confirmed Cases: 362

Deaths: 1

Recovered: 361



· Oasis

Confirmed Cases: 910

Deaths: 8

Recovered: 896



· Palm Desert

Confirmed Cases: 4,297

Deaths: 119

Recovered: 4,023



· Palm Springs

Confirmed Cases: 4,124

Deaths: 129

Recovered: 3,848



· Rancho Mirage

Confirmed Cases: 1,1207

Deaths: 50

Recovered: 1,109



· Sky Valley

Confirmed Cases: 235

Deaths: 5

Recovered: 225



· Thermal

Confirmed Cases: 486

Deaths: 9

Recovered: 470



· Thousand Palms

Confirmed Cases: 1,096

Deaths: 9

Recovered: 1,072



· County Jails

There are 950 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 941 recoveries.·



· State Jails

There are 5,483 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 5,475 recoveries.

