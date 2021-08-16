Riverside County reports 1,044 new cases, 1 death, & 2,657 recoveries since Friday

Coronavirus

NEW CASES

Over the weekend, the county reported 1,044 new coronavirus cases. This brings the total number of cases up to 320,777.

Cases by month as of Aug. 12, 2021

The county is reporting a case rate of 31.4 per 100K residents, up from 28.8 on Friday. The case rate was at 18.9 last Monday.

The county's positivity rate also increased, going from 12.1 to 12.3% over the weekend. The positivity rate was at 10.1% last Monday.

Deaths and Recoveries

Riverside County reported 1 additional COVID-19 deaths since Friday.

The county has a total to 4,686 COVID deaths.

Today, the county reported 2,657 recoveries over the weekend. There are a total of 310,821 recoveries in the county.

Last week, the county reported 4,275 recoveries.

Hospitalizations and ICU data

COVID-related hospitalizations increased for the first time in a few days, however, patients admitted into the ICU also decrease for the first time in several days.

Today, the county reported 6 more hospitalizations. The county now has a total of 485 hospitalizations, this is still the highest amount reported since Feb. 20, 2021.

The county reported 2 fewer people admitted into the ICU. The total number of patients in the ICU is 95.

Vaccination Data

According to the county, 1,253,887 residents, or 60% of the eligible population, are partially or fully vaccinated. This is up by 8,486 residents since Friday.

A total of 1,081,261 residents, or 51.4%, are fully vaccinated. This is up by 5,749 residents since Friday.

COVID vaccine clinics are open across Riverside County for all residents 16 and older. You can schedule an appointment at: https://www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine.

Seniors who need assistance can dial 2-1-1. Those who register must show proof of age/employment at the time of appointment. Residents under 18 must have a parent or guardian with them when arriving to their vaccine appointment.

Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 08/11/21)

Valley cases are updated every Wednesday

· Bermuda Dunes

Confirmed Cases: 720

Deaths: 10

Recovered: 680



· Cabazon

Confirmed Cases: 336

Deaths: 7

Recovered: 325



· Cathedral City

Confirmed Cases: 7,482

Deaths: 113

Recoveries: 7,204



· Coachella

Confirmed Cases: 8,105

Deaths: 97

Recovered: 7,937



· Desert Edge

Confirmed Cases: 361

Deaths: 16

Recovered: 339



· Desert Hot Springs

Confirmed Cases: 4,459

Deaths: 75

Recovered: 4,296



· Desert Palms

Confirmed Cases: 283

Deaths: 25

Recovered: 249



· Garnet

Confirmed Cases: 924

Deaths: 20

Recovered: 890



· Indian Wells

Confirmed Cases: 210

Deaths: 6

Recovered: 202



· Indio

Confirmed Cases: 12,873

Deaths: 227

Recoveries: 12,424



· La Quinta

Confirmed Cases: 3,704

Deaths: 59

Recovered: 3,533



· Mecca

Confirmed Cases: 1,144

Deaths: 19

Recovered: 1,121



· North Shore

Confirmed Cases: 362

Deaths: 1

Recovered: 361



· Oasis

Confirmed Cases: 910

Deaths: 8

Recovered: 896



· Palm Desert

Confirmed Cases: 4,297

Deaths: 119

Recovered: 4,023



· Palm Springs

Confirmed Cases: 4,124

Deaths: 129

Recovered: 3,848



· Rancho Mirage

Confirmed Cases: 1,1207

Deaths: 50

Recovered: 1,109



· Sky Valley

Confirmed Cases: 235

Deaths: 5

Recovered: 225



· Thermal

Confirmed Cases: 486

Deaths: 9

Recovered: 470



· Thousand Palms

Confirmed Cases: 1,096

Deaths: 9

Recovered: 1,072



· County Jails

There are 950 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 941 recoveries.·



· State Jails

There are 5,483 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 5,475 recoveries.

