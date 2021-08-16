Riverside County reports 1,044 new cases, 1 death, & 2,657 recoveries since Friday
NEW CASES
Over the weekend, the county reported 1,044 new coronavirus cases. This brings the total number of cases up to 320,777.
The county is reporting a case rate of 31.4 per 100K residents, up from 28.8 on Friday. The case rate was at 18.9 last Monday.
The county's positivity rate also increased, going from 12.1 to 12.3% over the weekend. The positivity rate was at 10.1% last Monday.
Deaths and Recoveries
Riverside County reported 1 additional COVID-19 deaths since Friday.
The county has a total to 4,686 COVID deaths.
Today, the county reported 2,657 recoveries over the weekend. There are a total of 310,821 recoveries in the county.
Last week, the county reported 4,275 recoveries.
Hospitalizations and ICU data
COVID-related hospitalizations increased for the first time in a few days, however, patients admitted into the ICU also decrease for the first time in several days.
Today, the county reported 6 more hospitalizations. The county now has a total of 485 hospitalizations, this is still the highest amount reported since Feb. 20, 2021.
The county reported 2 fewer people admitted into the ICU. The total number of patients in the ICU is 95.
Vaccination Data
According to the county, 1,253,887 residents, or 60% of the eligible population, are partially or fully vaccinated. This is up by 8,486 residents since Friday.
A total of 1,081,261 residents, or 51.4%, are fully vaccinated. This is up by 5,749 residents since Friday.
COVID vaccine clinics are open across Riverside County for all residents 16 and older. You can schedule an appointment at: https://www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine.
Seniors who need assistance can dial 2-1-1. Those who register must show proof of age/employment at the time of appointment. Residents under 18 must have a parent or guardian with them when arriving to their vaccine appointment.
Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 08/11/21)
Valley cases are updated every Wednesday
· Bermuda Dunes
Confirmed Cases: 720
Deaths: 10
Recovered: 680
· Cabazon
Confirmed Cases: 336
Deaths: 7
Recovered: 325
· Cathedral City
Confirmed Cases: 7,482
Deaths: 113
Recoveries: 7,204
· Coachella
Confirmed Cases: 8,105
Deaths: 97
Recovered: 7,937
· Desert Edge
Confirmed Cases: 361
Deaths: 16
Recovered: 339
· Desert Hot Springs
Confirmed Cases: 4,459
Deaths: 75
Recovered: 4,296
· Desert Palms
Confirmed Cases: 283
Deaths: 25
Recovered: 249
· Garnet
Confirmed Cases: 924
Deaths: 20
Recovered: 890
· Indian Wells
Confirmed Cases: 210
Deaths: 6
Recovered: 202
· Indio
Confirmed Cases: 12,873
Deaths: 227
Recoveries: 12,424
· La Quinta
Confirmed Cases: 3,704
Deaths: 59
Recovered: 3,533
· Mecca
Confirmed Cases: 1,144
Deaths: 19
Recovered: 1,121
· North Shore
Confirmed Cases: 362
Deaths: 1
Recovered: 361
· Oasis
Confirmed Cases: 910
Deaths: 8
Recovered: 896
· Palm Desert
Confirmed Cases: 4,297
Deaths: 119
Recovered: 4,023
· Palm Springs
Confirmed Cases: 4,124
Deaths: 129
Recovered: 3,848
· Rancho Mirage
Confirmed Cases: 1,1207
Deaths: 50
Recovered: 1,109
· Sky Valley
Confirmed Cases: 235
Deaths: 5
Recovered: 225
· Thermal
Confirmed Cases: 486
Deaths: 9
Recovered: 470
· Thousand Palms
Confirmed Cases: 1,096
Deaths: 9
Recovered: 1,072
· County Jails
There are 950 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 941 recoveries.·
· State Jails
There are 5,483 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 5,475 recoveries.
