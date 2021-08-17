Riverside County reports 1,474 new cases, 0 deaths, & 30 hospitalizations since Monday
NEW CASES
Over the past 24 hours, Riverside County reported 1,474 new coronavirus cases. This brings the total number of cases up to 322,251.
The county's case rate went down for the first time since at least July 30. The case rate went from 31.4 per 100K residents on Monday to 31.3 on Tuesday. The case rate was at 25.7 last Tuesday.
The county's positivity rate continued to increase, going from 12.3% to 12.4% over the weekend. The positivity rate was at 11.6% last Tuesday.
Deaths and Recoveries
Riverside County reported 0 additional COVID-19 deaths since Monday. The county has a total to 4,686 COVID deaths.
The county reported 12 recoveries over the past 24 hours. There are a total of 310,833 recoveries in the county.
Hospitalizations and ICU data
Riverside County reported 30 additional COVID-related hospitalizations. The county now has a total of 515 hospitalizations.
The county reported 9 more people admitted into the ICU due to COVID. The total number of patients in the ICU is 104.
This marks the first time since mid-February that the total number of hospitalizations is over 500 patients and the number of ICU patients is over 100.
Vaccination Data
The county's vaccination data has not been updated for today yet.
According to the county, 1,253,887 residents, or 60% of the eligible population, are partially or fully vaccinated.
A total of 1,081,261 residents, or 51.4%, are fully vaccinated.
COVID vaccine clinics are open across Riverside County for all residents 16 and older. You can schedule an appointment at: https://www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine.
Seniors who need assistance can dial 2-1-1. Those who register must show proof of age/employment at the time of appointment. Residents under 18 must have a parent or guardian with them when arriving to their vaccine appointment.
Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 08/11/21)
Valley cases are updated every Wednesday
· Bermuda Dunes
Confirmed Cases: 720
Deaths: 10
Recovered: 680
· Cabazon
Confirmed Cases: 336
Deaths: 7
Recovered: 325
· Cathedral City
Confirmed Cases: 7,482
Deaths: 113
Recoveries: 7,204
· Coachella
Confirmed Cases: 8,105
Deaths: 97
Recovered: 7,937
· Desert Edge
Confirmed Cases: 361
Deaths: 16
Recovered: 339
· Desert Hot Springs
Confirmed Cases: 4,459
Deaths: 75
Recovered: 4,296
· Desert Palms
Confirmed Cases: 283
Deaths: 25
Recovered: 249
· Garnet
Confirmed Cases: 924
Deaths: 20
Recovered: 890
· Indian Wells
Confirmed Cases: 210
Deaths: 6
Recovered: 202
· Indio
Confirmed Cases: 12,873
Deaths: 227
Recoveries: 12,424
· La Quinta
Confirmed Cases: 3,704
Deaths: 59
Recovered: 3,533
· Mecca
Confirmed Cases: 1,144
Deaths: 19
Recovered: 1,121
· North Shore
Confirmed Cases: 362
Deaths: 1
Recovered: 361
· Oasis
Confirmed Cases: 910
Deaths: 8
Recovered: 896
· Palm Desert
Confirmed Cases: 4,297
Deaths: 119
Recovered: 4,023
· Palm Springs
Confirmed Cases: 4,124
Deaths: 129
Recovered: 3,848
· Rancho Mirage
Confirmed Cases: 1,1207
Deaths: 50
Recovered: 1,109
· Sky Valley
Confirmed Cases: 235
Deaths: 5
Recovered: 225
· Thermal
Confirmed Cases: 486
Deaths: 9
Recovered: 470
· Thousand Palms
Confirmed Cases: 1,096
Deaths: 9
Recovered: 1,072
· County Jails
There are 950 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 941 recoveries.·
· State Jails
There are 5,483 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 5,475 recoveries.
