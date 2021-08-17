Riverside County reports 1,474 new cases, 0 deaths, & 30 hospitalizations since Monday

Coronavirus

NEW CASES

Over the past 24 hours, Riverside County reported 1,474 new coronavirus cases. This brings the total number of cases up to 322,251.

Cases by month as of Aug. 12, 2021

The county's case rate went down for the first time since at least July 30. The case rate went from 31.4 per 100K residents on Monday to 31.3 on Tuesday. The case rate was at 25.7 last Tuesday.

The county's positivity rate continued to increase, going from 12.3% to 12.4% over the weekend. The positivity rate was at 11.6% last Tuesday.

Deaths and Recoveries

Riverside County reported 0 additional COVID-19 deaths since Monday. The county has a total to 4,686 COVID deaths.

The county reported 12 recoveries over the past 24 hours. There are a total of 310,833 recoveries in the county.

Hospitalizations and ICU data

Riverside County reported 30 additional COVID-related hospitalizations. The county now has a total of 515 hospitalizations.

The county reported 9 more people admitted into the ICU due to COVID. The total number of patients in the ICU is 104.

This marks the first time since mid-February that the total number of hospitalizations is over 500 patients and the number of ICU patients is over 100.

Vaccination Data

The county's vaccination data has not been updated for today yet.

According to the county, 1,253,887 residents, or 60% of the eligible population, are partially or fully vaccinated.

A total of 1,081,261 residents, or 51.4%, are fully vaccinated.

COVID vaccine clinics are open across Riverside County for all residents 16 and older. You can schedule an appointment at: https://www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine.

Seniors who need assistance can dial 2-1-1. Those who register must show proof of age/employment at the time of appointment. Residents under 18 must have a parent or guardian with them when arriving to their vaccine appointment.

Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 08/11/21)

Valley cases are updated every Wednesday

· Bermuda Dunes

Confirmed Cases: 720

Deaths: 10

Recovered: 680



· Cabazon

Confirmed Cases: 336

Deaths: 7

Recovered: 325



· Cathedral City

Confirmed Cases: 7,482

Deaths: 113

Recoveries: 7,204



· Coachella

Confirmed Cases: 8,105

Deaths: 97

Recovered: 7,937



· Desert Edge

Confirmed Cases: 361

Deaths: 16

Recovered: 339



· Desert Hot Springs

Confirmed Cases: 4,459

Deaths: 75

Recovered: 4,296



· Desert Palms

Confirmed Cases: 283

Deaths: 25

Recovered: 249



· Garnet

Confirmed Cases: 924

Deaths: 20

Recovered: 890



· Indian Wells

Confirmed Cases: 210

Deaths: 6

Recovered: 202



· Indio

Confirmed Cases: 12,873

Deaths: 227

Recoveries: 12,424



· La Quinta

Confirmed Cases: 3,704

Deaths: 59

Recovered: 3,533



· Mecca

Confirmed Cases: 1,144

Deaths: 19

Recovered: 1,121



· North Shore

Confirmed Cases: 362

Deaths: 1

Recovered: 361



· Oasis

Confirmed Cases: 910

Deaths: 8

Recovered: 896



· Palm Desert

Confirmed Cases: 4,297

Deaths: 119

Recovered: 4,023



· Palm Springs

Confirmed Cases: 4,124

Deaths: 129

Recovered: 3,848



· Rancho Mirage

Confirmed Cases: 1,1207

Deaths: 50

Recovered: 1,109



· Sky Valley

Confirmed Cases: 235

Deaths: 5

Recovered: 225



· Thermal

Confirmed Cases: 486

Deaths: 9

Recovered: 470



· Thousand Palms

Confirmed Cases: 1,096

Deaths: 9

Recovered: 1,072



· County Jails

There are 950 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 941 recoveries.·



· State Jails

There are 5,483 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 5,475 recoveries.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coronavirus updates.