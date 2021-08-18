Coachella Valley surpasses 1,000 COVID-related deaths

Coronavirus

NEW CASES

Over the past 24 hours, Riverside County reported 1,327 new coronavirus cases. This brings the total number of cases up to 323,578.

On Wednesdays, Riverside County releases the latest data for its cities and communities, including those here in the Coachella Valley.

Desert Hot Springs - 84

Palm Springs - 108

Cathedral City - 145

Rancho Mirage - 19

Palm Desert - 97

Indian Wells - 6

La Quinta - 80

Indio - 181

Coachella - 59

Since last Wednesday, the valley has reported 859 new coronavirus cases. The last four weeks, the valley has reported 884 (8/11), 626 (8/4), 370 (7/29), and 254 (7/22).

The county's case raise went up once again after decreasing for the first time in several weeks on Tuesday.

The case rate went from 31.3 per 100K residents on Tuesday to 32.6 on Wednesday. The case rate was at 16.9 at the start of the month.

The county's positivity rate continued to increase, going from 12.4% to 12.5% over the past 24 hours. The positivity rate was at 8.9% at the start of the month.

Deaths and Recoveries

Riverside County reported 3 additional COVID-19 deaths since Tuesday. The county has a total to 4,689 COVID deaths.

The Coachella Valley reported 4 additional deaths since last Wednesday. Palm Springs, Palm Desert, La Quinta, and Garnet each reported one additional death. This week's deaths bring the valley's total to 1,001 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

The county reported 1,662 recoveries over the past 24 hours. There are a total of 312,495 recoveries in the county.

Hospitalizations and ICU data

Riverside County reported 14 additional COVID-related hospitalizations. The county now has a total of 529 hospitalizations.

The county reported 2 more people admitted into the ICU due to COVID. The total number of patients in the ICU is 106.

Yesterday marked the first time since mid-February that the total number of hospitalizations is over 500 patients and the number of ICU patients is over 100.

Vaccination Data

The county's vaccination data has not been updated for today yet.

According to the county, 1,253,887 residents, or 60% of the eligible population, are partially or fully vaccinated.

A total of 1,081,261 residents, or 51.4%, are fully vaccinated.

COVID vaccine clinics are open across Riverside County for all residents 16 and older. You can schedule an appointment at: https://www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine.

Seniors who need assistance can dial 2-1-1. Those who register must show proof of age/employment at the time of appointment. Residents under 18 must have a parent or guardian with them when arriving to their vaccine appointment.

Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 08/18/21)

Valley cases are updated every Wednesday

· Bermuda Dunes

Confirmed Cases: 732

Deaths: 10

Recovered: 708



· Cabazon

Confirmed Cases: 343

Deaths: 7

Recovered: 330

(Note: Does not county towards the valley's total)





· Cathedral City

Confirmed Cases: 7,627

Deaths: 113

Recoveries: 7,344



· Coachella

Confirmed Cases: 8,164

Deaths: 97

Recovered: 8,012



· Desert Edge

Confirmed Cases: 375

Deaths: 16

Recovered: 346



· Desert Hot Springs

Confirmed Cases: 4,543

Deaths: 75

Recovered: 4,394



· Desert Palms

Confirmed Cases: 283

Deaths: 25

Recovered: 255



· Garnet

Confirmed Cases: 939

Deaths: 20

Recovered: 907



· Indian Wells

Confirmed Cases: 216

Deaths: 6

Recovered: 204



· Indio

Confirmed Cases: 13,054

Deaths: 227

Recoveries: 12,637



· La Quinta

Confirmed Cases: 3,784

Deaths: 60

Recovered: 3,641



· Mecca

Confirmed Cases: 1,149

Deaths: 19

Recovered: 1,125



· North Shore

Confirmed Cases: 362

Deaths: 1

Recovered: 361



· Oasis

Confirmed Cases: 914

Deaths: 8

Recovered: 903



· Palm Desert

Confirmed Cases: 4,394

Deaths: 120

Recovered: 4,158



· Palm Springs

Confirmed Cases: 4,250

Deaths: 130

Recovered: 3,989



· Rancho Mirage

Confirmed Cases: 1,226

Deaths: 50

Recovered: 1,148



· Sky Valley

Confirmed Cases: 238

Deaths: 5

Recovered: 230



· Thermal

Confirmed Cases: 492

Deaths: 9

Recovered: 475



· Thousand Palms

Confirmed Cases: 1,114

Deaths: 9

Recovered: 1,091



· County Jails

There are 950 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 941 recoveries.·



· State Jails

There are 5,483 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 5,475 recoveries.

