Coachella Valley surpasses 1,000 COVID-related deaths
NEW CASES
Over the past 24 hours, Riverside County reported 1,327 new coronavirus cases. This brings the total number of cases up to 323,578.
On Wednesdays, Riverside County releases the latest data for its cities and communities, including those here in the Coachella Valley.
- Desert Hot Springs - 84
- Palm Springs - 108
- Cathedral City - 145
- Rancho Mirage - 19
- Palm Desert - 97
- Indian Wells - 6
- La Quinta - 80
- Indio - 181
- Coachella - 59
Since last Wednesday, the valley has reported 859 new coronavirus cases. The last four weeks, the valley has reported 884 (8/11), 626 (8/4), 370 (7/29), and 254 (7/22).
The county's case raise went up once again after decreasing for the first time in several weeks on Tuesday.
The case rate went from 31.3 per 100K residents on Tuesday to 32.6 on Wednesday. The case rate was at 16.9 at the start of the month.
The county's positivity rate continued to increase, going from 12.4% to 12.5% over the past 24 hours. The positivity rate was at 8.9% at the start of the month.
Deaths and Recoveries
Riverside County reported 3 additional COVID-19 deaths since Tuesday. The county has a total to 4,689 COVID deaths.
The Coachella Valley reported 4 additional deaths since last Wednesday. Palm Springs, Palm Desert, La Quinta, and Garnet each reported one additional death. This week's deaths bring the valley's total to 1,001 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
The county reported 1,662 recoveries over the past 24 hours. There are a total of 312,495 recoveries in the county.
Hospitalizations and ICU data
Riverside County reported 14 additional COVID-related hospitalizations. The county now has a total of 529 hospitalizations.
The county reported 2 more people admitted into the ICU due to COVID. The total number of patients in the ICU is 106.
Yesterday marked the first time since mid-February that the total number of hospitalizations is over 500 patients and the number of ICU patients is over 100.
Vaccination Data
The county's vaccination data has not been updated for today yet.
According to the county, 1,253,887 residents, or 60% of the eligible population, are partially or fully vaccinated.
A total of 1,081,261 residents, or 51.4%, are fully vaccinated.
COVID vaccine clinics are open across Riverside County for all residents 16 and older. You can schedule an appointment at: https://www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine.
Seniors who need assistance can dial 2-1-1. Those who register must show proof of age/employment at the time of appointment. Residents under 18 must have a parent or guardian with them when arriving to their vaccine appointment.
Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 08/18/21)
Valley cases are updated every Wednesday
· Bermuda Dunes
Confirmed Cases: 732
Deaths: 10
Recovered: 708
· Cabazon
Confirmed Cases: 343
Deaths: 7
Recovered: 330
(Note: Does not county towards the valley's total)
· Cathedral City
Confirmed Cases: 7,627
Deaths: 113
Recoveries: 7,344
· Coachella
Confirmed Cases: 8,164
Deaths: 97
Recovered: 8,012
· Desert Edge
Confirmed Cases: 375
Deaths: 16
Recovered: 346
· Desert Hot Springs
Confirmed Cases: 4,543
Deaths: 75
Recovered: 4,394
· Desert Palms
Confirmed Cases: 283
Deaths: 25
Recovered: 255
· Garnet
Confirmed Cases: 939
Deaths: 20
Recovered: 907
· Indian Wells
Confirmed Cases: 216
Deaths: 6
Recovered: 204
· Indio
Confirmed Cases: 13,054
Deaths: 227
Recoveries: 12,637
· La Quinta
Confirmed Cases: 3,784
Deaths: 60
Recovered: 3,641
· Mecca
Confirmed Cases: 1,149
Deaths: 19
Recovered: 1,125
· North Shore
Confirmed Cases: 362
Deaths: 1
Recovered: 361
· Oasis
Confirmed Cases: 914
Deaths: 8
Recovered: 903
· Palm Desert
Confirmed Cases: 4,394
Deaths: 120
Recovered: 4,158
· Palm Springs
Confirmed Cases: 4,250
Deaths: 130
Recovered: 3,989
· Rancho Mirage
Confirmed Cases: 1,226
Deaths: 50
Recovered: 1,148
· Sky Valley
Confirmed Cases: 238
Deaths: 5
Recovered: 230
· Thermal
Confirmed Cases: 492
Deaths: 9
Recovered: 475
· Thousand Palms
Confirmed Cases: 1,114
Deaths: 9
Recovered: 1,091
· County Jails
There are 950 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 941 recoveries.·
· State Jails
There are 5,483 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 5,475 recoveries.
Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coronavirus updates.
Comments