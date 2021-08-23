Riverside County reports 2,027 new cases, 4 deaths, 64 more hospitalizations, & 25 additional ICU patients since Friday

Coronavirus

NEW CASES

Over the past 24 hours, Riverside County reported 2,027 new coronavirus cases. This brings the total number of cases up to 327,971.

The case rate went from is 34.9 per 100K on Friday to 35.7 on Monday. The case rate was at 16.9 at the start of the month.

The county's positivity rate did fall over the weekend, going from 12.8% on Friday to 12.3% on Monday. At the start of the month it is was at 8.9%.

Deaths and Recoveries

Riverside County reported 4 additional COVID-19 deaths since Friday. The county has a total to 4,701 COVID deaths.

The county reported 1,081 recoveries over the weekend. There are a total of 315,206 recoveries in the county.

Hospitalizations and ICU data

Riverside County reported 621 additional COVID-related hospitalizations. The county now has a total of 621 hospitalizations.

The last time Riverside County has more than 600 COVID-related hospitalizations was February 14, 2021.

The county reported 25 additional people in ICU due to COVID. The total number of patients in the ICU is 131. The last time, the the number of patients in the ICU was this high was on Feb 22, 2021.

Vaccination Data

According to the county, 1,287,955 residents, or 61.2% of the eligible population, are partially or fully vaccinated.

A total of 1,102,967 residents, or 52.4%, are fully vaccinated.

On Wednesday, the county announced that booster shots are available at the county's mobile clinics for those who are immunocompromised.

The new doses will be available at the mobile clinics operated by Riverside County Public Health Department. #RivCoNOW #RUHealth



English: https://t.co/2q1B506IkW

Spanish: https://t.co/suQhmDU2cv pic.twitter.com/X04cE3nxbJ — Dr. Geoffrey Leung (@RivCoDoc) August 19, 2021

COVID vaccine clinics are open across Riverside County for all residents 16 and older. You can schedule an appointment at: https://www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine.

Seniors who need assistance can dial 2-1-1. Those who register must show proof of age/employment at the time of appointment. Residents under 18 must have a parent or guardian with them when arriving to their vaccine appointment.

Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 08/18/21)

Valley cases are updated every Wednesday

· Bermuda Dunes

Confirmed Cases: 732

Deaths: 10

Recovered: 708



· Cabazon

Confirmed Cases: 343

Deaths: 7

Recovered: 330

(Note: Does not county towards the valley's total)





· Cathedral City

Confirmed Cases: 7,627

Deaths: 113

Recoveries: 7,344



· Coachella

Confirmed Cases: 8,164

Deaths: 97

Recovered: 8,012



· Desert Edge

Confirmed Cases: 375

Deaths: 16

Recovered: 346



· Desert Hot Springs

Confirmed Cases: 4,543

Deaths: 75

Recovered: 4,394



· Desert Palms

Confirmed Cases: 283

Deaths: 25

Recovered: 255



· Garnet

Confirmed Cases: 939

Deaths: 20

Recovered: 907



· Indian Wells

Confirmed Cases: 216

Deaths: 6

Recovered: 204



· Indio

Confirmed Cases: 13,054

Deaths: 227

Recoveries: 12,637



· La Quinta

Confirmed Cases: 3,784

Deaths: 60

Recovered: 3,641



· Mecca

Confirmed Cases: 1,149

Deaths: 19

Recovered: 1,125



· North Shore

Confirmed Cases: 362

Deaths: 1

Recovered: 361



· Oasis

Confirmed Cases: 914

Deaths: 8

Recovered: 903



· Palm Desert

Confirmed Cases: 4,394

Deaths: 120

Recovered: 4,158



· Palm Springs

Confirmed Cases: 4,250

Deaths: 130

Recovered: 3,989



· Rancho Mirage

Confirmed Cases: 1,226

Deaths: 50

Recovered: 1,148



· Sky Valley

Confirmed Cases: 238

Deaths: 5

Recovered: 230



· Thermal

Confirmed Cases: 492

Deaths: 9

Recovered: 475



· Thousand Palms

Confirmed Cases: 1,114

Deaths: 9

Recovered: 1,091



· County Jails

There are 950 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 941 recoveries.·



· State Jails

There are 5,483 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 5,475 recoveries.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coronavirus updates.