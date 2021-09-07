Riverside County reports 1900 new cases, 12 deaths, & 60 fewer COVID hospitalizations since Friday

Coronavirus

NEW CASES

Since Friday, Riverside County has reported 1,900 new coronavirus cases. This brings the total number of cases up to 340,700.

Break down of cases by Cities:

Desert Hot Springs - 79 new cases

Palm Springs - 47 new cases

Cathedral City - 77 new cases

Rancho Mirage - 21 new cases

Palm Desert - 72 new cases

Indian Wells - 5 new cases

La Quinta - 86 new cases

Indio- 206 new cases

Coachella- 62 new cases

Communities:

there were 75 cases in our communities

The case rate per 100K continued to decrease over the holiday weekend as well, going from 32.9 on Friday to 29.5 on Tuesday. The case rate was at 20.5 on August 6.

The county's positivity rate continued to decrease, a trend that started on Aug. 20. The county's case went from 9.4% on Friday to 8.3% on Tuesday.

On August 6, the positivity rate was at 8.9%.

Deaths and Recoveries

Riverside County reported 12 additional COVID-19 deaths since Friday. The county has a total of 4,771 COVID deaths.

Eisenhower Health posted an update last Wednesday revealing that there have been 10 COVID deaths at the hospital in the past week. All 10 of the deaths were among unvaccinated people.

The county reported 2,161 recoveries over the holiday weekend. There are a total of 328,306 recoveries in the county.

Hospitalizations and ICU data

Riverside County reported 60 fewer COVID-related hospitalizations since Friday. The county now has a total of 613 hospitalizations.

The county reported 24 fewer patients in the ICU due to COVID. The total number of patients in the ICU is 124.

Two weeks ago, Riverside County health officials discussed the hospitalization data by vaccination status over the past month, showing around 90% of COVID-19 hospitalizations are from unvaccinated residents.

Vaccination Data

According to the county, 1,329,406 residents, or 63.2% of the eligible population, are partially or fully vaccinated.

A total of 1,149,690 residents, or 54.6%, are fully vaccinated.

Booster shots are available at Riverside County's mobile clinics for those who are immunocompromised.

COVID vaccine clinics are open across Riverside County for all residents 16 and older. You can schedule an appointment at: https://www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine.

Seniors who need assistance can dial 2-1-1. Those who register must show proof of age/employment at the time of appointment. Residents under 18 must have a parent or guardian with them when arriving to their vaccine appointment.



Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 7/7/21)

· Bermuda Dunes

Confirmed Cases: 791

Deaths: 10

Recovered: 749



· Cabazon

Confirmed Cases: 364

Deaths: 7

Recovered: 348

(Note: Does not count towards the valley's total)





· Cathedral City

Confirmed Cases: 7,955

Deaths: 114

Recoveries: 7,699



· Coachella

Confirmed Cases: 8,355

Deaths: 98

Recovered: 8,188



· Desert Edge

Confirmed Cases: 401

Deaths: 16

Recovered: 372



· Desert Hot Springs

Confirmed Cases: 4,781

Deaths: 77

Recovered: 4,618



· Desert Palms

Confirmed Cases: 303

Deaths: 27

Recovered: 269



· Garnet

Confirmed Cases: 984

Deaths: 20

Recovered: 946



· Indian Wells

Confirmed Cases: 227

Deaths: 7

Recovered: 215



· Indio

Confirmed Cases: 13,630

Deaths: 229

Recoveries: 13,134



· La Quinta

Confirmed Cases: 4,017

Deaths: 62

Recovered: 3,835



· Mecca

Confirmed Cases: 1,166

Deaths: 19

Recovered: 1,137



· North Shore

Confirmed Cases: 369

Deaths: 1

Recovered: 366



· Oasis

Confirmed Cases: 933

Deaths: 8

Recovered: 917



· Palm Desert

Confirmed Cases: 4,643

Deaths: 124

Recovered: 4,415



· Palm Springs

Confirmed Cases: 4,449

Deaths: 132

Recovered: 4,226



· Rancho Mirage

Confirmed Cases: 1,299

Deaths: 51

Recovered: 1,217



· Sky Valley

Confirmed Cases: 252

Deaths: 5

Recovered: 241



· Thermal

Confirmed Cases: 499

Deaths: 9

Recovered: 487



· Thousand Palms

Confirmed Cases: 1,166

Deaths: 10

Recovered: 1,136



· County Jails

There are 996 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 975 recoveries.·



· State Jails

There are 5,505 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 5,493 recoveries.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coronavirus updates.