Los Angeles to require vaccine for all students 12 and up

The Los Angeles board of education has voted to require students 12 and older to be vaccinated against the coronavirus if they attend in-person classes in the nation’s second-largest school district.

The board’s vote Thursday makes Los Angeles by far the largest of a very small number of districts with a vaccine requirement. Nearby Culver City imposed a similar policy last month for its 7,000 students. LA has about 630,000 students.

Under the plan for Los Angeles, students 12 and up who participate in sports and other extracurricular activities need to be fully vaccinated by the end of October. Others would have until Dec. 19.

The Los Angeles Unified School District was among the last of the nation’s largest districts to reopen classroom instruction last spring. The teachers union opposed the move for months, citing health concerns.

The move only affects students of the Los Angeles Unified School District.

This announcement comes a few hours after President Joe Biden announced new vaccination requirements that will affect 100 million Americans.

The biggest change Biden announced was a new mandate that all employers with 100 or more workers must require COVID vaccinations or weekly testing.

Biden also signed an executive order to require vaccination for employees of the executive branch and contractors who do business with the federal government — with no option to test out