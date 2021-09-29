Cathedral City votes to no longer require proof of vaccination or negative COVID test for indoor dining

Coronavirus

People looking to dine indoors in Cathedral City will no longer need to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

On Wednesday, Cathedral City council members voted 4-1 to remove the city order that would require this for entry into indoor dining establishments.

Councilmember Rita Lamb was the sole no vote.

The order has been in place since August 11. The vote rescinds the order immediately.

The council also unanimously voted to extend the city's mask order through Oct. 31.