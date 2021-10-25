Riverside County reports 432 new cases, 10 deaths, & 892 recoveries since Friday

NEW CASES

Riverside County reported 432 new coronavirus cases since Thursday. This brings the total number of cases in the county up to 362,435.

Since last week, there have been 350 new cases in the Coachella Valley.

Desert Hot Springs: +35 cases

Palm Springs: +22 cases

Cathedral City: +42 cases

Rancho Mirage: +10 cases

Palm Desert: +40 cases

Indian Wells: + 1 case

La Quinta: +42 cases

Indio: +105

Coachella: +19

There have been a total of 58,841 COVID cases reported in the Coachella Valley.

Cases in Schools:

PSUSD - 9 students and 7 staff

DSUSD- 48 students and 12 staff

CVUSD- 9 students and 3 staff members

The case rate per 100K for the county increased over the weekend, going from 11.3 on Friday to 11.7 on Monday. At the start of October, the case rate per 100K was 19.3.

The county's positivity rate went from 4.4% on Friday to 4.3% on Monday. On Oct. 1, the positivity rate was at 6.2%.

DEATHS & RECOVERIES

Riverside County reported 10 additional COVID deaths since Friday. This brings the total number of deaths to 5,144.

In the Coachella Valley, there were 8 deaths reported since last Monday.

Desert Hot Springs: +2

Cathedrla City: +1

Rancho Mirage: +1

La Quinta: +1

Indio: +3

The valley has a total of 1,074 COVID deaths.

The county reported 847 recoveries since Thursday. There are a total of 344,690 recoveries in the county.

Hospitalizations and ICU data

Riverside County reported 33 fewer COVID-related hospitalizations since Friday. The county now has a total of 210 hospitalizations.

At the start of October, there was a total of 347 COVID-related hospitalizations. 210 is the lowest number of COVID hospitalizations since July 26, 2021.

The county reported 3 fewer patients in the ICU due to COVID-19 since Friday. The total number of patients in the ICU is 53.

On Oct. 1, there was a total of 99 patients in the ICU due to COVID. The current total of 53 ICU patients is the lowest since July 28.

Vaccination Data

According to the county, a total of 1,264,250 residents, or 60.1%, are fully vaccinated.

144,144 residents, or 6.9% of the eligible population, are partially vaccinated.

There have been 91,091 booster doses distributed.

Booster shots are now available at Riverside County public health clinics for eligible residents. Starting on Tuesday, Oct. 26, Moderna & J&J booster doses will also be available to eligible residents.

Those eligible for the Johnson & Johnson booster include:

-- People 18 years and older

-- People who are two months or more from receipt of their first dose.

Those eligible for the Moderna booster include:

-- People 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings.

-- People aged 18-64 years with underlying medical conditions.

-- People 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID -19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional settings.

--People who are six months or more from receipt of their second dose

COVID vaccine clinics are open across Riverside County for all residents 16 and older. You can schedule an appointment at: https://www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine.

Seniors who need assistance can dial 2-1-1. Those who register must show proof of age/employment at the time of appointment. Residents under 18 must have a parent or guardian with them when arriving to their vaccine appointment.

Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 10/25/21)

· Bermuda Dunes

Confirmed Cases: 874

Deaths: 11

Recovered: 855



· Cabazon

Confirmed Cases: 386

Deaths: 7

Recovered: 377

(Note: Does not count towards the valley's total)





· Cathedral City

Confirmed Cases: 8,291

Deaths: 126

Recoveries: 8,108



· Coachella

Confirmed Cases: 8,545

Deaths: 106

Recovered: 8,410



· Desert Edge

Confirmed Cases: 417

Deaths: 17

Recovered: 398



· Desert Hot Springs

Confirmed Cases: 5,031

Deaths: 81

Recovered: 4,916



· Desert Palms

Confirmed Cases: 326

Deaths: 27

Recovered: 298



· Garnet

Confirmed Cases: 1,027

Deaths: 20

Recovered: 1,005



· Indian Wells

Confirmed Cases: 237

Deaths: 7

Recovered: 229



· Indio

Confirmed Cases: 14,278

Deaths: 240

Recoveries: 13,931



· La Quinta

Confirmed Cases: 4,330

Deaths: 66

Recovered: 4,223



· Mecca

Confirmed Cases: 1,212

Deaths: 19

Recovered: 1,185



· North Shore

Confirmed Cases: 384

Deaths: 1

Recovered: 381



· Oasis

Confirmed Cases: 949

Deaths: 8

Recovered: 936



· Palm Desert

Confirmed Cases: 4,932

Deaths: 131

Recovered: 4,748



· Palm Springs

Confirmed Cases: 4,669

Deaths: 136

Recovered: 4,508



· Rancho Mirage

Confirmed Cases: 1,382

Deaths: 53

Recovered: 1,312



· Sky Valley

Confirmed Cases: 280

Deaths: 6

Recovered: 269



· Thermal

Confirmed Cases: 519

Deaths: 9

Recovered: 509



· Thousand Palms

Confirmed Cases: 1,214

Deaths: 10

Recovered: 1,197



· County Jails

There are 1,102 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 1,069 recoveries



· State Jails

There are 5,504 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 5,497 recoveries.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coronavirus updates.