Watch: CA leaders outline efforts to increase vaccination rates and promote booster shots

Governor Gavin Newsom is holding a news conference at 11:00 a.m. on state efforts to increase vaccination rates and promote booster shots for eligible populations.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=shtChOJA0d0

